Trader Joe’s Holiday Hours for 2021: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years

As you prepare to celebrate with your loved ones this holiday season, Trader Joe’s has so many beloved items, particularly seasonal favorites. With everyone looking to shop for the holiday, Trader Joe’s stores tend to get busy during this time of the year. Therefore, you should know their schedule for this holiday season to avoid any mishaps.

Trader Joe’s cares about its customers, which is why their schedule is set to be as convenient as possible. If a grocery run to Trader Joe’s is in your itinerary this holiday, this guide has all the information you need regarding the store’s scheduled hours of operation. Knowing Trader Joe’s holiday hours can help you avoid the holiday crowd and get your shopping done in time.

Trader Joe’s Hours on Thanksgiving

Trader Joe’s has amazing deals and offers this Thanksgiving season. However, all their stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

If you plan to prepare a big Thanksgiving meal for your loved ones, you need to schedule your grocery run before Thanksgiving Day. By doing this, you’ll ensure that you don’t miss anything you must purchase from Trader Joe’s store.

Trader Joe’s Hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

While shopping for Christmas this holiday season, you might want to get your shopping done as soon as possible. Trader Joe’s will be open on Christmas Eve for reduced hours. Closing time is at 6 p.m. for most, if not all, of their stores.

Hours may vary from store to store, so check with your local store to confirm their schedule. On Christmas Day, however, all of Trader Joe’s stores will remain closed. If you’re one of those last-minute shoppers, ensure you get your shopping done for Christmas Eve before the stores close.

Trader Joe’s Hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

On New Year’s Eve, the stores will be open for limited hours. Most stores will close at 6 p.m., but each store reserves the right to change these hours as needed.

Contact your local store or check their website to confirm their schedule. Unlike most stores that are open for business on New Year’s Day, all Trader Joe’s stores will be closed. If Trader Joe’s is your favorite store, you can do your New Year’s Day shopping on New Year’s Eve or earlier.

What Stores Will Be Open on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day?

Holiday shopping is a lot more than groceries. Rushing around trying to get decorations or buy gifts for your loved ones can be pretty tiresome. You’ll probably need to visit other stores to get some of these items. Here’s a list of some of the major retail stores you may need to visit and their scheduled operating hours. You should, however, confirm with your local store since hours may vary from store to store.

Check with your local store for specific working hours.

Christmas Eve: Open 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.; confirm with your local store for any variations

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: Open; confirm with your local store for any variations

New Year’s Day: Open; confirm with your local store for any variations

Working hours may vary between stores.

Christmas Eve: Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; confirm with your local store for any variations

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; hours may vary

New Year’s Day: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hours may change depending on the store location.

Christmas Eve: Open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; confirm with your local store

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: Open from 9 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; confirm with your local store

New Year’s Day: Closed

Working hours may vary by location.

Christmas Eve: Open; confirm with your local store for extensions or variations

Christmas Day: Open except in select Target stores; confirm with your local store

New Year’s Eve: Open; confirm with your local store

New Year’s Day: Open; confirm with your local store

Best Buy

Confirm with the nearest store for specific operating hours.

Christmas Eve: Open; confirm with your local store for details

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: Open; confirm with your local store for details

New Year’s Day: Open; confirm with your local store for details

Ready to Shop During Trader Joe’s Holiday Hours?

You can rely on Trader Joe’s to provide you with everything you’ll need food-wise for this holiday season.

Good To Know All Trader Joe’s stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. If you must buy anything for the mentioned holidays, you can do so the day before the actual holiday or even earlier. Otherwise, you’ll have to visit alternative stores.

It’s important to know your local Trader Joe’s holiday hours to avoid holiday mishaps that tend to come up last minute. It’s also prudent to confirm holiday hours with all of your favorite local retail outlets and groceries because their holiday schedules can vary from store to store.

Schedules are subject to change and may vary by branch.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Trader Joe’s Holiday Hours for 2021: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years