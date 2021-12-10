Listen to Bishop Phoebe Roaf on our divisions, connections

Talking with Bishop Phoebe Roaf, you can’t help but think we all can do just a little bit better.

Or maybe a lot better.

But my point is the same. Bishop Roaf has a way of seeing the better in people. Which might sound naive. But it’s not.

Bishop Roaf joined me on The Sidebar this week to talk about the coarseness of our national discourse, the personal disconnections that COVID brought on all of us, and her truly remarkable journey to become the first Black, female Bishop in Tennessee (and one of very few across the country).

Take a listen.

