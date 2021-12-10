AAA Wisconsin offers winter driving tips ahead of first significant storm of season

MADISON, Wis. — As the first significant winter system of the season approaches, AAA Wisconsin wants drivers to be prepared when flakes begin to fly.

The group is offering drivers a number of tips to make sure everyone gets to their destinations safely.

1. Drivers should take it slow, especially when snow is falling.

2. Before hitting the road, drivers should clear all the snow and ice off their vehicles, not just enough to see out the windshield. A new pair of windshield wipers may also help.

“Visibility is really key,” AAA Wisconsin spokesperson Nick Jarmusz said. “Any time that you’re driving, especially so during inclement weather, when there’s ice on the ground and snow on the ground, making sure you can see out the windshield as well as… clearing off all your windows so you have that 360 degrees of visibility.”

3. Keep extra washer fluid, a snow brush, snacks, a shovel and some non-clumping kitty litter in the car for traction.

4. In the event of a mechanical failure or getting stranded, stay inside the vehicle with a seatbelt on and call for help.

“The roadside is a very dangerous place even for professionals who have all of the proper equipment and the high-visibility vests and everything,” Jarmusz said. “For you, as an individual motorist, to get out of your vehicle on the side of the road is really dangerous and should be avoided at all costs.”

5. Make sure tires have enough tread and are properly inflated.

6. Make sure to check the car’s battery since they don’t have as much power in the cold. Consider replacing the battery if it’s more than five years old.

