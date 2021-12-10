ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

AAA Wisconsin offers winter driving tips ahead of first significant storm of season

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXf6H_0dIuZxmE00

MADISON, Wis. — As the first significant winter system of the season approaches, AAA Wisconsin wants drivers to be prepared when flakes begin to fly.

The group is offering drivers a number of tips to make sure everyone gets to their destinations safely.

1. Drivers should take it slow, especially when snow is falling.

2. Before hitting the road, drivers should clear all the snow and ice off their vehicles, not just enough to see out the windshield. A new pair of windshield wipers may also help.

“Visibility is really key,” AAA Wisconsin spokesperson Nick Jarmusz said. “Any time that you’re driving, especially so during inclement weather, when there’s ice on the ground and snow on the ground, making sure you can see out the windshield as well as… clearing off all your windows so you have that 360 degrees of visibility.”

3. Keep extra washer fluid, a snow brush, snacks, a shovel and some non-clumping kitty litter in the car for traction.

4. In the event of a mechanical failure or getting stranded, stay inside the vehicle with a seatbelt on and call for help.

“The roadside is a very dangerous place even for professionals who have all of the proper equipment and the high-visibility vests and everything,” Jarmusz said. “For you, as an individual motorist, to get out of your vehicle on the side of the road is really dangerous and should be avoided at all costs.”

5. Make sure tires have enough tread and are properly inflated.

6. Make sure to check the car’s battery since they don’t have as much power in the cold. Consider replacing the battery if it’s more than five years old.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WisDOT warns drivers of strong winds, traffic hazards

MADISON, Wis. — Strong winds are expected to continue to impact roads in Wisconsin, prompting a warning to drivers from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Significant winds accompanying severe storms knocked out power to tens of thousands of Wisconsinites Wednesday night. Wind gusts of 50 miles per hour or more are expected in southern Wisconsin late Wednesday and early Thursday....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fond du Lac weather radio transmitter back online ahead of expected severe weather

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The National Weather Service’s weather radio transmitter in Fond du Lac is back online Wednesday evening ahead of a severe storm system set to move into Wisconsin Wednesday night. The Fond du Lack County Emergency Management agency said as of 5:55 p.m. the transmitter was functioning. It’s not immediately clear what led to the outage....
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Alliant Energy, MG&E preparing for possible power outages ahead of high wind threat

MADISON, Wis. — As a severe weather event with high winds makes its way toward Wisconsin, electric companies are preparing for the possibility of power outages. Alliant Energy spokesperson Tony Palese said the company’s response will be dependent on what the weather system brings. “Our top priority is always providing reliable energy to our customers. Living in Wisconsin, we’re no...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

As storm threatens Wisconsin, NWS advises keeping cellphones charged, prepping for power outages, taking shelter if tornado swirls

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — As what the National Weather Service in La Crosse describes as a “historic storm” threatens Wisconsin, NWS staffers are issuing safety reminders along with the forecasts. People should keep their cellphones charged nearby for any weather alerts. Be prepared for power outages. And...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Madison, WI
Traffic
Madison, WI
Cars
City
Madison, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power as severe storms race across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Severe thunderstorms packing hurricane-force winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across the Midwest and the Great Plains on Wednesday. As of 11:30 p.m., nearly 15,000 Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin are without power. More than 3,800 customers in Iowa County and more than 2,000 in Dane County are also without power. MG&E reports...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Grim weather forecast pulls plug on Rotary Lights for first time ever

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s Rotary Lights have been canceled Wednesday for the first time in 26 years. Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens said the Mayor’s Office made the call, in consultation with the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. Officials were concerned that the heavy ran and extreme gusts of wind expected in the forecast could compromise people’s safety.
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

High winds/severe thunderstorms possible tonight

A powerful December storm will affect Wisconsin and much of the Midwest with unusual warmth, a period of high winds, and even the possibility of a few tornadoes. The high wind threat will be this evening and overnight. Any severe weather threat will be along a narrow line of thunderstorms this evening. A strong low-pressure system will move from Nebraska...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Cars
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy