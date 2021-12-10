Winter storm to affect Wisconsin Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000

A winter storm will affect much of Wisconsin from Friday afternoon into early Saturday afternoon.

Rain will develop over southern Wisconsin on Friday afternoon, transitioning to snow for central Wisconsin. As the storm tracks just to the south of Madison on Friday night, colder air will move outward, causing rain to possibly mix with sleet and freezing rain before changing to snow by early Saturday morning. Saturday will be windy and cold with the snow tapering to flurries and ending by early afternoon.

Snowfall will be heaviest in central Wisconsin where temperatures will be cold enough for snow for most of the storm. A narrow band of six to nine inches or more of snow is likely from southeastern Minnesota through La Crosse to Wausau to just northwest of Green Bay. The snow will be lighter for northern Wisconsin, while in southern Wisconsin there will be a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain for a time before precipitation changes to light snow by early Saturday morning.

In southern Wisconsin, snowfall amounts of more than six inches of snow are expected north of Wisconsin Dells. Depending on whether or not the precipitation remains mainly as snow from around Prairie du Chien to the Dells area, three to six inches of snow is possible. If there is a period of sleet and freezing rain in this area, the snowfall will be on the lower end of that range, but ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch or higher could lead to icy roads in addition to the accumulating snow. From Dane County southward and eastward, snowfall amounts of one to perhaps as many as three inches are possible. Much of this may occur Saturday morning when temperatures will be cold enough for snow. If the changeover to all snow takes place earlier, then the snow totals will be on the higher end of the range.

On the backside of the storm, Saturday will be windy and cold. The snow will be on the sticky side, so blowing and drifting should not be too much of an issue. If you are planning to travel into areas north of Dane County from later Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, make sure you check the latest forecast on Channel3000.com or on the Channel 3000 Weather and traffic app and allow yourself extra time for travel, or consider delaying your trip until conditions improve.

A rapid warm-up is expected early next week that should quickly melt most, if not all of the snow by the middle of the week. High temperatures by Wednesday will soar into the middle 50s on strong southerly winds. These temperatures will not only be about 25 degrees above normal, they may also allow temperature records to fall. The forecast high of 56 degrees for Madison on Wednesday would break the current record high temperature of 52 degrees set back in 2011, and it is possible that records for the warmest low temperature for the date may fall on Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front brings temperatures closer to normal by the end of next week.