ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Winter storm to affect Wisconsin Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon

By Gary Cannalte
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4Ejh_0dIuZUNH00
WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000

A winter storm will affect much of Wisconsin from Friday afternoon into early Saturday afternoon.

Rain will develop over southern Wisconsin on Friday afternoon, transitioning to snow for central Wisconsin. As the storm tracks just to the south of Madison on Friday night, colder air will move outward, causing rain to possibly mix with sleet and freezing rain before changing to snow by early Saturday morning. Saturday will be windy and cold with the snow tapering to flurries and ending by early afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23I712_0dIuZUNH00
WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tvrLv_0dIuZUNH00
WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHMlh_0dIuZUNH00
WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000

Snowfall will be heaviest in central Wisconsin where temperatures will be cold enough for snow for most of the storm. A narrow band of six to nine inches or more of snow is likely from southeastern Minnesota through La Crosse to Wausau to just northwest of Green Bay. The snow will be lighter for northern Wisconsin, while in southern Wisconsin there will be a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain for a time before precipitation changes to light snow by early Saturday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZQ67_0dIuZUNH00
WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eZwu_0dIuZUNH00
WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000

In southern Wisconsin, snowfall amounts of more than six inches of snow are expected north of Wisconsin Dells. Depending on whether or not the precipitation remains mainly as snow from around Prairie du Chien to the Dells area, three to six inches of snow is possible. If there is a period of sleet and freezing rain in this area, the snowfall will be on the lower end of that range, but ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch or higher could lead to icy roads in addition to the accumulating snow. From Dane County southward and eastward, snowfall amounts of one to perhaps as many as three inches are possible. Much of this may occur Saturday morning when temperatures will be cold enough for snow. If the changeover to all snow takes place earlier, then the snow totals will be on the higher end of the range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVcsT_0dIuZUNH00
WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWMLM_0dIuZUNH00
WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000

On the backside of the storm, Saturday will be windy and cold. The snow will be on the sticky side, so blowing and drifting should not be too much of an issue. If you are planning to travel into areas north of Dane County from later Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, make sure you check the latest forecast on Channel3000.com or on the Channel 3000 Weather and traffic app and allow yourself extra time for travel, or consider delaying your trip until conditions improve.

A rapid warm-up is expected early next week that should quickly melt most, if not all of the snow by the middle of the week. High temperatures by Wednesday will soar into the middle 50s on strong southerly winds. These temperatures will not only be about 25 degrees above normal, they may also allow temperature records to fall. The forecast high of 56 degrees for Madison on Wednesday would break the current record high temperature of 52 degrees set back in 2011, and it is possible that records for the warmest low temperature for the date may fall on Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front brings temperatures closer to normal by the end of next week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power as severe storms race across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Severe thunderstorms packing hurricane-force winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across the Midwest and the Great Plains on Wednesday. As of 11:30 p.m., nearly 15,000 Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin are without power. More than 3,800 customers in Iowa County and more than 2,000 in Dane County are also without power. MG&E reports...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

High winds/severe thunderstorms possible tonight

A powerful December storm will affect Wisconsin and much of the Midwest with unusual warmth, a period of high winds, and even the possibility of a few tornadoes. The high wind threat will be this evening and overnight. Any severe weather threat will be along a narrow line of thunderstorms this evening. A strong low-pressure system will move from Nebraska...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Wisconsin Dells, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fond du Lac weather radio transmitter back online ahead of expected severe weather

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The National Weather Service’s weather radio transmitter in Fond du Lac is back online Wednesday evening ahead of a severe storm system set to move into Wisconsin Wednesday night. The Fond du Lack County Emergency Management agency said as of 5:55 p.m. the transmitter was functioning. It’s not immediately clear what led to the outage....
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Alliant Energy, MG&E preparing for possible power outages ahead of high wind threat

MADISON, Wis. — As a severe weather event with high winds makes its way toward Wisconsin, electric companies are preparing for the possibility of power outages. Alliant Energy spokesperson Tony Palese said the company’s response will be dependent on what the weather system brings. “Our top priority is always providing reliable energy to our customers. Living in Wisconsin, we’re no...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Freezing Rain#Extreme Weather
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

As storm threatens Wisconsin, NWS advises keeping cellphones charged, prepping for power outages, taking shelter if tornado swirls

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — As what the National Weather Service in La Crosse describes as a “historic storm” threatens Wisconsin, NWS staffers are issuing safety reminders along with the forecasts. People should keep their cellphones charged nearby for any weather alerts. Be prepared for power outages. And...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WisDOT warns drivers of strong winds, traffic hazards

MADISON, Wis. — Strong winds are expected to continue to impact roads in Wisconsin, prompting a warning to drivers from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Significant winds accompanying severe storms knocked out power to tens of thousands of Wisconsinites Wednesday night. Wind gusts of 50 miles per hour or more are expected in southern Wisconsin late Wednesday and early Thursday....
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Highway 136 reopens outside of Baraboo following fire

BARABOO, Wis. — Highway 136 closed outside Baraboo has reopened following a fire near the roadway. According to WisDOT, the highway was closed from US 12 to Cornfield Drive. A portion of US 12 was also affected. Sauk County officials said a shed was on fire. No further information has been released. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
BARABOO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy