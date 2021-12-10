ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressperson jokes about a Mongoose Coin... Now it exists

By Keira Wright
CoinTelegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentative Brad Sherman joked about how ridiculous a “Mongoose Coin” would be on Wednesday — and by Friday, it had become a reality. During Wednesday’s hearing on crypto at the House Financial Services Committee, Sherman spun a tale of an old woman who swallows bigger and bigger animals to eat the...

cointelegraph.com

Related
fxempire.com

Mongoose Coin Is a Reality After Ironic Remarks by a US Congressman

Just a single joke during a Congressional hearing was needed to encourage cryptocurrency enthusiasts to create a brand-new coin. In this case, a US Congressman, Representative Brad Sherman, made some statements in the midst of regulatory discussions with crypto CEOs, talking about meme coins and the relationship with the name of an animal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cryptopotato.com

80,000% ROI: Mongoose Coin (MONG) Was Created as Rep. Sherman Mentioned it on Congerssional Hearing

Yesterday, Rep. Brad Sherman mentioned Mongoose Coin during the Congressional hearing. Today, it exists and has a market cap of $14 million. The cryptocurrency field doesn’t cease to surprise. Following yesterday’s hearing where crypto CEOs and leaders testified before Congress, two coins, briefly mentioned by Rep. Brad Sherman, are now the talk of the day following astronomic meme-inspired gains.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Congressional Hearing Spawns a Pack of Mongoose Coins

Mongoose Coin has been created on various crypto networks. Image: Shutterstock. Democratic congressperson Brad Sherman of California had some choice words for the crypto industry yesterday—and his comments about a fictional Mongoose Coin have apparently prompted the creation of several mongoose-themed meme coins. During yesterday’s House Committee on Financial...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Sherman
CoinTelegraph

Crypto in the House: Execs on the march, US partisan politics and Web3

On Dec. 8, top executives from six major crypto companies faced the United States House of Representatives’ Financial Services Committee during a special hearing on digital assets. While the tone of the conversation was largely proclaimatory, the industry reacted with an optimistic buzz — it seems that crypto is bound to become a hot topic on the Hill for years to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Cobra Coin#African#Ether#Cobracoin#Mongoosecoin#Cryptocoin#Cspan#Goose
