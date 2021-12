Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 48; Low: 45. Breezy with a brief shower or two. See the 5-day forecast. SELLING CNY NOSTALGIA BY THE BOX: Nostalgia sells, especially when things are tough. That’s a lesson Tommy Connors has learned since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Connors runs Syracuse Crate, the company that packs up local favorites and offers a taste of home to people who’ve moved away from Central New York. “Last year was my best year ever, a huge spike,” said Connors, who added that this year looks just as good. (Don Cazentre Photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO