CCSD Superintendent resumes role at school board meeting

By Sasha Loftis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After being fired from his position in October, the decision was made to rescind the action and reinstate Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara which took place last month.

On Thursday evening, the CCSD school board held its first meeting with Dr. Jara resuming his role at the table.

Dr. Jesus Jara resumes role at CCSD School Board meeting on Dec. 9, 2021

Sam Hwang says as a student at Clark High School, he’s seen serious issues across the district and believes these arguments are anything but productive.

He’s asking those in charge to do things differently this time around.

“Ask what can we do better, what are we not doing right now?” Hwang asked the board. “Our message would be to listen, but not just to listen, but to actively listen.”

8 News Now obtained an agreement between Dr. Jara the CCSD Board of Trustees, citing better cooperation moving forward.

The agreement sheds light on prior conflicts between the board and Dr. Jara, mentioning that the board will communicate on meeting agendas, and only use authority as a group, and not as a single trustee acting alone, and discuss Dr. Jara’s claims of harassment.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Jara, CCSD Board President Linda Cavazos, Board Trustees Irene Cepeda, and Evelyn Garcia Morales.

READ: Full agreement between Jara, CCSD Board of Trustees Download

On Sunday, CCSD Board Trustee Danielle Ford posted a set of Tweets in which she wrote, “There are current issues related to me, an elected official, being excluded from Board/attorney meetings, purportedly for violating confidentiality. There is no established precedent for this action, and there is no definitive proof that any breach of confidentiality occurred within the parameters set previously.”

8 News Now has reached out to Trustee Ford, she says she was excluded from the meeting in which the board and its attorney made the agreement.

The agreement also stated that any trustee that doesn’t stick with the plan will be disciplined.

8 News Now

