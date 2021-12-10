ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN "Wash Cream" Revealed: First Look

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West's dad shoe revolution in 2017 brought forth a ton of great shoes. One such model was the AdidasYeezy Boost 700, which eventually received all kinds of variations. The MNVN offering was one of those silhouettes, and it contained all of the great features of...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
sneakernews.com

BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” Release Date, Info, Price

Editor's Notes: Hello, bank account? Yes, it's me again, letting you know I'll be making yet another withdrawal for a pair of Nike Air Jordan 9s. I imagine that's how it goes as you scan through the Jordan Brand seasonal release schedule. There are no breaks, from the holiday season to Spring/Summer to Fall/Winter, and back again.
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
sneakernews.com

“Dark Russet” Takes Over The Latest Nike SB Blazer Mid ISO

As the end of 2021 approaches, Nike SB continues to tease new propositions made for skateboarding. Having recently unveiled an SB Dunk Low in “Dark Russet,” the brownish tone has just emerged atop the SB Blazer Mid ISO. As part of the imprint’s Orange Label, the basketball-sneaker-turned-skate-shoe is set to...
SneakerFiles

ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High Restocking In All 8 Colorways on Thanksgiving

Great news for those that missed out on the ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High collaboration. Matthew M. Williams has announced that every colorway will restock on Thanksgiving. We saw the collection initially launch during Paris Fashion Week in 2020, which has now expanded to a total of 8 colorways. What all the Nike Air Force 1 High releases share is the use of premium leather, an ankle strap, and the 1017-ALYX-9SM logo placed on the lateral side.
Hypebae

Jordan Brand Drops an Acclimate in Chocolatey Hues

Just in time for the cold and rainy season, Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 1 Acclimate in a new “Light Chocolate” palette. The hiking-inspired colorway follows the silhouette’s “Triple Black” debut and comes dipped in a mixture of “Brown Basalt,” “Light Chocolate,” “Oatmeal” and black hues. The Acclimate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan 6-17-23 Set To Drop In Classic Red & White Offering: Photos

Jumpman has always been interested in hybrid sneakers over the last few years, although, it has been a while since a truly unique one came down the pipeline. Now, Jordan Brand is looking to change that as they have unleashed a new model called the Jordan 6-17-23. This shoe is a mix between the Jordan 6 and the Jordan 17. For those who aren't catching on, the 23 is what you get when you add 6 and 17 together. It also just so happens to make up Michael Jordan's infamous number.
Footwear News

Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Beluga Reflective’ Have Emerged

Another iteration of Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is on the way. This time, the sportswear giant is releasing the shoe in its original colorway but with a twist. Adidas product images have surfaced this week of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker in the latest “Beluga Reflective” makeup. Longtime fans of the Adidas Yeezy line will recognize this “Beluga” color scheme as a nearly identical pair dropped for the shoe’s debut in 2016. The shoe features various gray tones throughout the Primeknit upper and is coupled with a vibrant orange stripe on the lateral side that reads...
Footwear News

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Copper Fade’ Debuts This Week

Adidas and Kanye West have prepared plenty of Yeezy styles for fans to shop this holiday season including a new Yeezy 700 V3 colorway dropping soon. After delivering the Yeezy Boost QNTM “Amber Tint” and the Yeezy Boost 700 “Fade Azure” last week, the sportswear giant has confirmed on its release calendar that the lifestyle runner will hit shelves in the “Copper Fade” makeup before week’s end. The latest style wears a predominantly brown Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by various brown stripe details and semi-translucent cages that run across both the lateral and media sides. Adding to the design are black shoelaces...
hypebeast.com

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Dazzling Blue” Is Set To Arrive Next Spring

The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 will be getting an update with its night-ready “Dazzling Blue” colorway. The forthcoming offering is dressed in a black Primeknit upper with a cobalt blue stripe and the signature SPLY-350 branding. Elsewhere on the silhouette is a black sole, black laces, small blue specks sprinkled throughout the upper and a blue insole logo.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Adidas
SneakerFiles

adidas Ultra Boost 2022 ‘Vivid Red’ Release Date

Adidas Originals will drop an eye-catching Ultra Boost 2022 in December. This adidas Ultra Boost 2022 features a Vivid Red and Turbo color combination. The pair comes with Primeknit on the uppers while constructed with a high-performance yarn with at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic. Sticking out, Red runs across the Boost midsole, and a matching Continental rubber outsole finishes the look.
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Resin"

December 2021 is quite the busy month for Kanye West as he has been planning his Larry Hoover benefit concert with Drake and plotting a plethora of new YEEZY releases alongside. . In relation to the latter, the creative polymath has a few makeups that are lined up to drop...
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner "MX Sand Grey" Release Date Revealed

Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner is easily one of the more bizarre yet unique silhouettes on the sneaker market. Fans were a bit baffled by the shoe's design, however, it has become a huge hit over the past year. With each new release, pairs sell out immediately and it has led to an increased production in colorways. With each passing month, we are hit with some new teasers, and tomorrow, fans will actually be blessed with a new shoe altogether.
SneakerFiles

adidas Ultra Boost 2022 ‘Triple Black’ Official Images

Recently, we showcased the upcoming ’Triple Red’ and ‘Triple White’ options of the Ultra Boost 2022 that will debut in December. Adding to the lineup, we have the ’Triple Black’ iteration. This adidas Ultra Boost 2022 comes covered in Core Black. Constructed with Primeknit with a high-performance yarn that has...
Sole Collector

'Slate Blue' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT Is Dropping Soon

The ever-popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will reportedly receive a design overhaul for one of its upcoming releases. According to Yeezy Mafia, the newest “CMPCT” variation of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will hit shelves in December. The Yeezy insider also revealed that the shoe will debut in a “Slate Blue” colorway. Based on the mock-up imagery, the new version will feature a more sock-like design on the upper as compared to its predecessors including a higher ankle collar and new lacing setup. In addition to the newly-designed upper, the shoe will feature the traditional Yeezy Boost 350 V2 tooling with a full-length Boost midsole below.
sneakernews.com

adidas Yeezy 500 “Blush” Restocking January 2022

If none of the Yeezy releases for December 2021 tickle your fancy, look no further than the original Yeezy 500 colorway that started the entire craze for the chunky shoe. Dropping in 2018 to heavy fanfare, the Yeezy 500 was praised for its on-trend chunky look, its adherence to adidas tradition (with the use of the existing KB8 outsole), and it’s affordable $200 pricepoint. This light pinkish/tan hue perfectly embodied the monochromatic neutrals that Kanye stayed loyal to, and finally in January 2022, it is set to return to the masses.
SneakerFiles

adidas Ultra Boost 2022 ‘Triple White’ Debuts December 9th

Adidas Originals will offer the Ultra Boost 2022 in several color options with a simple yet clean theme. Shown is the ’Triple White’ iteration that will debut this month. Looking closer, this adidas Ultra Boost 2022 utilizes Primeknit on the uppers while constructed with a high-performance yarn that has at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic. Lastly, a White Boost midsole and a Continental rubber outsole finish the look.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Huarache Gets Equipped With A Gum Bottom: Photos

This year, the Nike Air Huarache has been celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, the shoe has received a ton of great new colorways, and there have even been some retro releases to boot. With all eyes back on the Huarache, it appears as though Nike is planning some big things in 2022, as they know fans are always down for some new Huarache offerings. In fact, the images below depict a Huarache that seems perfect for the summer months.
