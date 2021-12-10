Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Thursday, December 9

"The liberal Twitterverse celebrated Wallace’s defection Sunday, imagining that it would somehow injure Fox," says Jack Shafer. "Sure, Fox has a 24- to 72-hour period of bad publicity to deal with, but by next weekend there will be a replacement host for Wallace on Fox News Sunday and by February, few viewers will remember Wallace at all. Dedicated Fox-haters (you know who you are) think that if they only drive off the channel’s top advertisers with boycotts, edit together enough supercuts of Fox’s lowest programming, or hector Tucker Carlson one more time, the channel that Rupert Murdoch built will come toppling down. But Fox is too profitable and its owner too tenacious to surrender. It would be easier to rid the world of Microsoft Windows than it would be to eradicate Fox. Ordinarily, when one network nabs an anchor from another it’s as much about damaging a foe by blowing a hole in the rival’s lineup as it is about absorbing new talent. NBC poached Megyn Kelly, in part, to hurt Fox. CBS stole Katie Couric to ding NBC. But that media maxim doesn’t apply to Wallace. He was emblematic of Fox only for non-Fox viewers, who thought of him as a professional oasis in the Fox sewer. Most Fox viewers probably had little sense of who he was: He anchored a one-hour show once a week that finished fourth in the Sunday shows derby. He popped up occasionally to provide commentary on other Fox shows, but he was never a franchise face like O’Reilly, Carlson, Hannity or even Baier. By leaving Fox for a competitor, Wallace has picked the opportune time and the opportune place for his break. He emerges with most of his dignity intact and, we assume, a big wad of Zuckerbucks in his pocket. He will draw fresh eyes to CNN+. He will serve as a CNN+ recruitment tool, describing Wallace as their journalistic ideal. But until he finally opens up to “share his concerns” about Fox, he will go down in broadcast history as the man who lent his many talents, his expertise, his interviewing techniques and his good name to a corrupt media conglomerate. Wallace may have physically escaped the cult, but until he’s as level with us as he presses his interview subjects to be, he’ll remain an honorary member." ALSO: What's behind the Jake Tapper-Chris Wallace "feud"?

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO