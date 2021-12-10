Lake effect snow possible Friday in Salt Lake and Davis counties

The FOX 13 weather team wants to alerts viewers to the possibility of lake effect snow along the Wasatch Front on Friday morning.

This is a weather phenomena that occurs with cold air moves over warm water and creates hazardous driving conditions.

National Weather Service

If you are driving underneath of band of lake effect snow, you may experience quickly diminishing visibility, heavy snowfall, and extremely slick roads.

Please travel with caution if lake effect snow develops in the area you will be traveling in.

Meteorologists expect lake effect snow to develop before sunrise on Friday morning and to mainly impact portions of Salt Lake and Davis counties.

Even though snow will likely end late Friday morning, meteorologists warn with frigid temperatures, slick conditions may continue throughout the day and evening.