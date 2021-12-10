ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls city council to vote on new water tower location Thursday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The city of Idaho Falls may have found a new location for a water tower. A vote on approving that new location is scheduled for Thursday night's city council meeting. A proposed relocation site was the South Capital Park on the other side of the Art Museum from where the
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

The Haven for Hope going in new direction

The Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership held a reopening ceremony Wednesday December. Under the past couple of months the shelter has been closed as they have restructured the program and gave the facility a re-freshing. They also were able to conduct a safety assessment ensuring that the facility would be safe for participants to come into the building
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Jervois Idaho Cobalt Operations winter traffic update

Jervois is continuing underground early works development and surface construction at Idaho Cobalt Operations (ICO) throughout 2021-2022, with anticipated production in the second half of 2022.
SALMON, ID
KIFI Local News 8

State Board of Education approves temporary enrollment rule for public school funding

The Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday approved a temporary rule shifting the methodology for calculating average daily attendance for public school funding from daily attendance to average full-time equivalent (FTE) student enrollment for the current academic year.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Montana advances grizzly bear plans that could allow hunting

Montana wildlife officials have advanced plans that could allow grizzly bear hunting in areas around Glacier and Yellowstone national parks if states in the U.S. northern Rockies succeed in their attempts to end federal protections for the bruins.
MONTANA STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Stinking Springs, Egin area temporarily closed over winter to protect wildlife

In collaboration with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG), the Bureau of Land Management Upper Snake Field Office will temporarily close the Stinking Springs area near the South Fork of the Snake River to all motorized vehicles and human entry in order to support wildlife survival rates.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Teton County proposes updates to Wildlife Feeding restrictions, Bear Conflict Area standards

The Teton County Planning & Building Services Department has developed and released amended draft regulations related to Wildlife Feeding restrictions and Bear Conflict Area standards including requirements for bear resistant trash cans countywide.
TETON COUNTY, WY
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Site marks 30 years of cleanup success

The environment at the Department of Energy's (DOE's) Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Site and underlying Snake River Plain Aquifer are considerably safer today following 30 years of cleanup in compliance with state and federal regulations.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

