From The Daily: UMich should withdraw resources from the campus chapter of Young Life immediately

Since I was an elementary schooler, I have gone back and forth about the idea of becoming a teacher. As a young kid, I loved school and thought that it would be really rewarding to devote my life to giving students continuous outlets and tools for personal and academic growth. I grew up watching my mom, a kindergarten teacher, make lesson plans, cut laminate, spend hours scoring three-page storybooks and so on. It looked like a lot of work, but it also looked like a lot of fun. For many of my elementary and middle school years, the latter perception won out and, when people asked me what I wanted to be once I grew up, I would often say I wanted to be a teacher. At some point in high school, the smiles and encouraging words I had previously received to this answer morphed into hesitation, worry and judgment. My mom told me, “Olivia, I’ll support you no matter what you do, just don’t be a teacher.” This past summer, my cousin, a high school English teacher, gave me the same advice. I hated hearing that she loved her job but had to deal with the struggle of being perpetually overworked and underpaid. Both of these teachers in my life are familiar with the late nights, the ungrateful students, the difficult parents and the general lack of appreciation and respect that come along with this career. And their concerns have merit: 60% of employees in teaching occupations report feeling “used up” by the end of their workday. Neither of them wants that for me.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO