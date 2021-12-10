ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim killed in Worcester double homicide was involved in Franklin shooting death

By Bob Ward, Boston 25 News
 6 days ago
WORCESTER, Mass. — This week, two men were shot to death on Worcester’s Grafton Street. At press time, Worcester Police have not identified the victims.

But family and friends have confirmed to Boston 25 News that the two men were Marcus Thibodeau and James Johnson, brothers. At a streetside memorial, loved ones have hung a poster board containing pictures of the men and their names.

Boston 25 News also confirmed that, at the time of this week’s double homicide, Marcus Thibodeau was free on bail, facing charges related to the shooting death of a man in Franklin last October.

On October 29, 2020, DeAndre Scott was found fatally shot inside the Franklin home of his ex-girlfriend, who was also the mother of his child. Marcus Thibodeau had started dating the woman a few weeks before the shooting.

PREVIOUS: Police: 2 dead in Worcester double shooting

Authorities believe DeAndre Scott and Marcus Thibodeau got into a vicious fight that night. During the fight, authorities believe, an enranged DeAndre Scott charged at Thibodeau with a kitchen knife. In an apparent act of self-defense, it’s believed Thibodeau fired the fatal shot into DeAndre Scott’s chest.

It’s not known if the Franklin incident may have been a motive for the Worcester double homicide, the case remains under investigation.

Marcus Thibodeau’s lawyer told me the Franklin incident was self-defense, that’s why Thibodeau was not charged with murder or manslaughter. Thibodeau was due back in court in January to face gun charges related to the Franklin shooting. It’s not known if the double homicide was a retaliation for the Franklin shooting, but it is something investigators will have to look at.

If you have any information about the Worcester double homicide, you are urged to contact Worcester Police.

