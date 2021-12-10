ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA opens DMC signup, expands enrollment coverage

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) opened signup for the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program and expanded the program to allow dairy producers to better protect their operations by enrolling supplemental production. This signup period – which runs from Dec. 13, 2021 to Feb. 18, 2022 – enables producers...

www.wisfarmer.com

Comments / 0

Related
wisfarmer.com

Update to DMC to provide an additional $47.4M for WI dairy producers

MADISON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin issuing additional payments this week for dairy producers who enrolled in 2020 and 2021 coverage through the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC). USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) updated the feed cost calculation by using 100% premium alfalfa hay rather than 50%...
WISCONSIN STATE
dtnpf.com

Dairy Margin Coverage Considered a 'No-Brainer' for 2022 Signup

USDA announced signup Wednesday for the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) and detailed some changes to expand the program to fairy farmers, including retroactively paying farmers for recent increases in production, as well as retroactively paying farmers for a change in price calculations for alfalfa as well. Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage...
AGRICULTURE
INFORUM

MNsure enrollment for Jan. 1 coverage ends Dec. 15

ST. PAUL — Minnesotans in need of private health insurance for 2022 have until Wednesday, Dec. 15, to enroll in MNsure, Minnesota's health insurance marketplace. People who are uninsured, self-employed or lack access to coverage through an employer can visit MNsure.com to review the more than 170 health and dental plans available for 2022.
HEALTH
hoosieragtoday.com

DMC Signup to Begin; USDA, Congress Thanked for NMPF-Backed Improvements

The National Milk Producers Federation is urging farmers to sign up for maximum coverage in 2022 under the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program, which USDA announced will open for enrollment from Monday, Dec. 13, through Feb. 18. This year’s DMC signup is accompanied by new enhancements that make the program even more valuable for producers seeking protection against unforeseen market risks.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmc#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Industry#Supplemental Dmc#Farm Service Agency#Fsa#Dmc Enrollment Producers
southeastagnet.com

USDA-NRCS Offers Continuous Signup

From time to time USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) holds batching signups for various programs. But, they want to remind producers and landowners that applications are accepted on a continuous basis for many of their programs. NRCS Chief Terry Cosby says that includes their popular Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).
AGRICULTURE
AG Week

USDA announces signup period for Dairy Margin Coverage program

WASHINGTON — Dairy farmers can soon sign up for an expanded federal safety-net program to protect against price swings in the market. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday, Dec. 8, announced that a signup period for the Dairy Margin Coverage program will run from Dec. 13, 2021, to Feb. 18, 2022.
AGRICULTURE
klax-tv.com

USDA grant expands Louisiana Central’s Beginning Farmer/Rancher Program

The USDA awarded a $491,212 multi-year grant to Louisiana Central that will create more opportunities for farmers and ranchers and increase the availability of locally sourced food. Louisiana Central will use the grant funds to expand its Farmer Training Program, a 12-month business development program that provides in-depth assistance for...
CENTRAL, LA
marijuanamoment.net

USDA Announces Hemp Policy Changes To Improve Insurance Coverage For Producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday announced that it has taken steps to improve insurance policies for hemp businesses, making them more flexible in response to stakeholder feedback. USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) said it is making it so hemp producers are no longer mandated to deliver their...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NBC Chicago

HealthCare.gov Open Enrollment: Deadline for Coverage That Starts Jan. 1

Consumers seeking government-subsidized health insurance for next year have through Wednesday to sign up if they want their new plan to start Jan. 1. HealthCare.gov and its state-run counterparts are insurance marketplaces that offer taxpayer-subsidized private coverage. Independent experts say HealthCare.gov's sign-up season doesn't seem to be drawing as many...
HEALTH
buckrail.com

2022 Health Insurance Open Enrollment happening now

JACKSON, Wyo. —Understanding the best health insurance plan for you can feel complicated, but it doesn’t have to. From now until Jan. 15, 2022, you can work with a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming insurance agent to make sure you get the coverage you need for 2022.
JACKSON, WY
drgnews.com

Today is signup deadline for ACA health insurance to have coverage begin Jan. 1, 2022

The South Dakota Division of Insurance reminds consumers the Affordable Care Act open enrollment period for 2022 coverage runs from Nov. 1, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2022, for consumers with individual policies. Open enrollment offers South Dakotans the opportunity to review and/or purchase health insurance coverage from options available in...
HEALTH
Kaiser Family Foundation

Medicaid Enrollment Churn and Implications for Continuous Coverage Policies

Recent policy actions and proposals in Medicaid have renewed focus on the problem of churn, or temporary loss of coverage in which enrollees disenroll and then re-enroll within a short period of time. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) passed during the coronavirus pandemic requires states to provide continuous coverage to Medicaid enrollees until the end of the month in which the public health emergency (PHE) ends to receive enhanced federal funding. During this time, people did not churn on and off Medicaid, but churn may resurface when the continuous enrollment requirement ends. The Build Back Better reconciliation bill under consideration in Congress would begin to phase out the continuous enrollment requirement and the enhanced match beginning April 1, 2022. Additionally, the bill would require states to provide 12-month continuous coverage for children and for postpartum individuals in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which could reduce churn for those groups. Currently more than half of states already provide 12-month continuous coverage for children on an optional basis.
HEALTH
wisfarmer.com

Nearly 20K Wisconsin farms will receive state COVID-19 aid

More Wisconsin farmers are tapping into a state support program meant to offset the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But one farm leader says some producers are questioning whether passing out the funding during a time of high commodity prices is the best decision in long term. The state...
WISCONSIN STATE
1350kman.com

USDA partnership with pharmaceutical company to expand workforce development at NBAF

A U.S. Department of Agriculture collaboration with a top pharmaceutical company is opening up opportunities and mentorships for scholars interested in careers at the National Bio and Agro Defense Facility in Manhattan. The department’s Agricultural Research Service has partnered with German-based Boehringer Ingelheim to expand a longstanding veterinary school program...
MANHATTAN, KS
krwc1360.com

MNsure Open Enrollment Continues

Open enrollment for health insurance through MNsure continues. MNsure CEO Nate Clark says about 110,000 Minnesotans have signed up or renewed their coverage. Clark says that’s about 7 to 8% higher than it was last year. He says he believes that Minnesotans understand the value of MNsure, and that it’s the only place they can get tax credits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
hillcountrynews

Medicare open enrollment deadline is Tuesday

Open enrollment for next year’s Medicare coverage started last month and continues through Dec. 7. Nationwide, over 3,800 plans are available, the highest number ever, the Kaiser Family …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com...
HEALTH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Open Enrollment Season

On Medicare? Don't Forget to Claim Your $1,728 Social Security Cash Back. 26 Unhealthiest American Groceries (No.1 is Surprising) Oregon Launches New Rules for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. Jury Finds Roundup Responsible for Lymphoma | Bayer to Pay $10 Billion. The First Ladies Were Just Ranked (You'll Never...
ECONOMY
Newsweek

Free School Lunch Expands to 8 More U.S. States, Now Reaching About 75 Percent of Students

A program that offers free or reduced-price school lunches recently expanded to more U.S. states, now reaching about 75 percent of students across the country. The U.S. Department Agriculture added Alabama, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and South Carolina to a demonstration program that began in 2012, bringing the total number of states participating in the program to 27, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
EDUCATION
wisfarmer.com

Council strives to make impact on conservation efforts in western Wisconsin

The Western Wisconsin Conservation Council (WWCC) is joining the effort on how farmer-led conservation efforts are moving forward and making a difference in agriculture and the community. The council recently held its annual meeting and conference led by leaders within their membership. In addition to updates on UW-River Falls research...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy