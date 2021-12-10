Frazier Park sees its first snowfall of the season

It was the first snowfall of the season for many of our mountain communities. Frazier Park saw about eight inches of snow while up in the Alta Sierra Ski Resort.

It is officially the start of the winter season here at Frazier Park Mountain and people are already out here enjoying the snow. Since the crowds are only expected to get bigger, CHP and the National Forest have already kick-started their plan to keep the public safe.

“We have full implemented full winter closures of our public forest and lands effective today. In anticipation of the forecast of snowfall that we had for today. These winter closures will be in effect and expected to re-open until April 2022,” said Karina Medina, a ranger with the National Forest.

Medina said this is to prevent any damage to roads and trails from the moisture conditions in the field during these months.

The Forest Service does plan to have increased personnel and checkpoints throughout Frazier Park and up the mountain as they expect large crowds to begin visiting.

“These checkpoints are meant as opportunities to educate the public and make sure they have the right gear in order to continue into winter driving conditions,” said Medina.

Along with the chains for your cars, remember to pack proper winter clothes, food, water, flashlights, and extra batteries, and never park on the side of the road – rather find a designated parking area.

Staff members tell 23ABC they are happy to see it snow but the eight inches they got is still not enough to open.

“We kind of need about 2 feet to pack it down and then we have a pretty clear run, so we don’t need 4 ft look a lot of other resorts out there,” said Garro Ellis, part owner of Alta Sierra Ski Resort.

He said they are also having their inspection this week and training next week, so all they would need is a bit more of snowfall.

“It’s all about the white stuff and it looks like that weather system is coming in and if it is 45 down here it is way colder up there is how we always look at it so maybe we will get a little more on top of this and then just keep your fingers crossed but more importantly drop down to your knees and pray about it,” said Ellis.

As you prepare your snow outings, Ranger Medina said it is important to be mindful of everything you bring, making sure you don’t leave anything behind and dispose of your trash properly as they always have to send resources out to pick up after people, not to mention the environment impact it has on the mountains.