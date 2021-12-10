ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Stanford Steve on Bad Beats, Betting & More | SI Media Podcast

By Jimmy Traina
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago
"Stanford" Steve Coughlin discusses his role on the Scott Van Pelt-hosted edition of SportsCenter and the duo's popular weekly "Bad Beats" segment. Steve explains how they put it together, issues they run into and the biggest challenge in making the segment entertaining.

Steve also gives us his personal worst "Bad Beat" of 2021 and the worst overall "Bad Beat" of 2021, weighs in on the gambling explosion and popularity of sports betting and shares his betting advice for the Georgia-Michigan and Cincinnati-Alabama College Football Playoff games.

The podcast closes with the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York discuss whether NFL television rules analysts actually add anything to a broadcast, how this week's ManningCast fared by cutting one guest, how a Christmas tree enhances the NFL viewing experience, FOX's upcoming John Madden documentary and much more.

