Rotary Club of Feasterville donation

Bucks County Audubon Society, 2877 Creamery Road in New Hope, announced several events for the month of January. Welcome the new year on Jan. 1, at 8 a.m. Meet at the Visitor Center parking lot for an easy walk to spot the birds making Honey Hollow their winter home. Dress for the weather and bring binoculars if you have them. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow. No birding experience is needed – staff will help participants get started in the world of birding. The walk lasts about 1.5 hours, but you don’t need to stay the entire time, as the group is never far from the center. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO