Monsanto to Plead Guilty to Illegally Using Pesticide in Hawai‘i

The Mississippi Levee Board today sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) responding to the EPA’s Nov. 17, 2021 finding that the 2020 Proposed Plan for the Yazoo Pumps Project is prohibited by EPA’s 2008 Clean Water Act Section 404(c) Final Determination. In its correspondence, the Mississippi Levee Board, the local sponsor for the Yazoo Backwater Pumping Project, outlines the ways in which EPA’s reversed position is based on an erroneous determination that the 2020 Proposed Plan is the same as recommended Plan 5 described in the earlier U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s 2007 Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (FSEIS); EPA has the authority to change the defined area for discharge established by the Corps; and the “defined area” addressed by the 2008 Final Determination contains the entire 926,000-acre Yazoo Backwater Area.

POLITICS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO