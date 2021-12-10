ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monsanto to Plead Guilty to Illegally Using Pesticide in Hawai‘i

Cover picture for the articleMonsanto Company agreed to plead guilty to 30 federal environmental crimes in connection to the use of pesticide on corn fields in Hawai‘i. The plea agreement was filed in court Thursday, Dec. 9. The pesticide manufacturer also agreed to plead guilty to two other charges related to the storage of a...

