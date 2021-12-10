ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins Without These Three Players Ahead Of Matchup With Oilers

By Alexandra Francisco
 6 days ago
The Boston Bruins are down a defenseman and two fourth-liners for Thursday night, according to pregame updates from acting-head coach Joe Sacco. Brandon Carlo was ruled out in the...

NESN

Why Wednesday Is Noteworthy Date For Potential David Krejci Return

It’s not wholly clear if David Krejci intends to return to the NHL, specifically the Boston Bruins, at some point this season or beyond. Krejci is back in his native Czech Republic carving things up, while the Bruins cycle through a few different options at center to fill the vacancy up the middle he left behind. While the door has not technically been closed on Krejci returning — he didn’t file retirement papers with the NHL — there’s also not a firm commitment he’s coming back.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
NHL
NESN

How Bruins Might Tweak Plans Amid Rise In COVID-19 Protocol Additions

Having players entering the COVID-19 protocol shortly before a road trip is set to begin never is ideal. It becomes far less ideal when said trip includes a trip across the border into Canada. That’s the Boston Bruins’ reality at the moment. The Bruins currently have three players...
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Win Streak Snapped By Golden Knights In 4-1 Loss

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins anticipated improving on their three-game win streak Tuesday, finally getting coach Bruce Cassidy and defenseman Brandon Carlo back. That’s not quite how it played out, with the Vegas Golden Knights snapping the streak with a 4-1 victory at TD Garden. With the loss,...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Players the Bruins Should Pursue From the Coyotes

After a very good road trip, the Boston Bruins now have a 14-8-2 record and are starting to look more like a legitimate playoff team. The Arizona Coyotes are in an entirely different position, however, as they are 5-20-2 and are at the bottom of the NHL standings. Given the fact that they traded away multiple core members during the offseason, this was to be expected. Yet, even with all of this, they are likely to continue selling as the season continues and the Bruins should be calling them.
NHL
NESN

Charlie Coyle Knows Bruins Must Keep Moving Forward Amid COVID Troubles

The Bruins are in a less-than-ideal situation with three members of the team in the COVID-19 protocol, but they have to keep trucking along. Patrice Bergeron became the latest member of Boston’s group to enter the protocol, while Craig Smith and Brad Marchand were added Tuesday. Having two out...
NHL
NESN

Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty Lead Golden Knights Into Matchup Vs. Bruins

Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty have both been excellent this season. The Boston Bruins welcome the Vegas Golden Knights to TD Garden on Tuesday night in a major matchup between two of the best teams in the NHL. Stone and Pacioretty are both riding eight-game scoring streaks and have a...
NHL
NESN

Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Return Home, Fall To Golden Knights

With forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in COVID-19 protocol, the Bruins took the ice at TD Garden on Tuesday, falling to the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-1 loss. The only goal for the B’s came from captain Patrice Bergeron in the third period, marking his tenth goal of the season.
NHL
NESN

Taylor Hall Not Using COVID-19 As Excuse For Bruins’ Loss To Golden Knights

The Bruins have had better Tuesdays, but they didn’t let the happenings of a bad day be an excuse for their 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden. Boston was without Craig Smith and Brad Marchand, who both entered the NHL’s COVID protocol after nine players from the Calgary Flames contracted the virus, so the lines were a bit shuffled. Jeremy Swayman struggled between the pipes and the Bruins began their three-game week on a sour note.
NHL
NESN

Jeremy Swayman Welcomes ‘Great Mentor’ Tuukka Rask Back To Bruins

A little bit of healthy competition never hurt anyone, and that seems to be the mentality second-year goaltender Jeremy Swayman has. He and veteran Linus Ullmark entered this season with full knowledge that Boston’s hope was for Tuukka Rask to eventually return, and with the longtime Bruins’ netminder practicing with the team again, both Swayman and Ullmark’s play has been impressive.
NHL
NESN

Taylor Hall Shares Positive Update On Brad Marchand, Craig Smith After Bruins Loss

The Boston Bruins had a rough Tuesday, to say the least. But there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. Brad Marchand and Craig Smith were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden, which resulted in a 4-1 loss for the home team. But after the loss, Taylor Hall — who skated on the top line alongside Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak in Marchand’s absence — shared an update on the pair of absent forwards.
NHL
