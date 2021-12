Governor Tony Evers says the state is investing $110-million of federal COVID relief funding in Wisconsin kids and schools. Evers promised more money for schools after recent budget deliberations. The governor said in a statement that he directed the funding, “to help address Legislative Republicans’ failure to meaningfully invest in education during the budget process and to support kids and schools as they continue to deal with the effects of and recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.” Every school district in Wisconsin is in line to get a share of the money.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO