For the first time in years, Falcons fans will have a December game with playoff implications as Atlanta travels to San Francisco in a matchup against the 49ers, which could very well decide if Arthur Smith gets into the postseason in his first season as head coach. Going into Sunday’s Week 14 slate, fivethirtyeight.com determined the Falcons had just a 5% chance to make the playoffs. But after the win over the Panthers, the Falcons more than doubled their chances to 12% thanks to a Washington Football Team loss.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO