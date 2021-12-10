ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

CDC approves booster shot of Pfizer vaccine for older teenagers

By Nick Nelson
KEVN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The CDC Thursday approved booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds. This move opens more shots to more Americans as the...

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WISH-TV

New study suggests 3-dose Pfizer series is no match for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

Omicron variant infections: What happens to double vaccinated people?

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus can hit the double vaccinated, raising questions about what might happen next in the pandemic. A new study from researchers at the University of Oxford found that two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were less effective at stopping the omicron variant compared to previous variants.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Health
State
South Dakota State
Rapid City, SD
Government
WMBF

DHEC backs CDC recommendation for COVID booster shots for people 16 and older

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – State health officials are encouraging South Carolinians to get their booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Thursday people ages 16 and older get an additional jab to increase protection against COVID-19. The move comes after Pfizer’s research showed that a booster shot after the initial vaccine series protects against the omicron and delta variants, as well as other strains of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Pfizer and BioNTech Receive U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Individuals 16 Years and Older

Pfizer and BioNTech Receive U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Individuals 16 Years and Older. First emergency use authorization in the United States for a COVID-19 vaccine booster in individuals 16 years and older. NEW YORK and MAINZ, Germany, December 9, 2021 — Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Kevn#Americans#Omicron#Monument Health
WTNH

Health Headlines: Pfizer gets the green light for booster shots for teens 16 and older; hospitalization and cases rising in CT

(WTNH) – In today’s Health Headlines, Pfizer COVID booster shots for teens aged 16 and older get the green light. Plus, hospitalizations and cases are rising in Connecticut and new research shows omicron may have genetic links to the common cold. Dr. Jamie Meyer, an associate professor at Yale School of Medicine and Yale School […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WDSU

Louisiana teenagers now eligible for booster shots

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Health Department announced that booster shots are now available for 16- and 17-year-olds in the state. The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that teenagers get their COVID-19 boosters amid omicron concerns. To receive the booster dose, individuals...
LOUISIANA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spartanburg.com

State Health Officials Support CDC Recommendation for Individuals 16 and Older to Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

The CDC expanded its COVID-19 booster recommendation for the Pfizer vaccine brand to include ages 16 and older on December 9. This comes after Pfizer’s research concluded that a booster shot, following the initial vaccine series, provides protection against the Omicron and Delta variants, as well as other strains of the COVID-19 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Magnolia State Live

Doctor said his services were terminated at Mississippi hospital for treating patients with ivermectin

A Mississippi doctor said he was fired from his job at a Yazoo County hospital for prescribing ivermectin to some of his patients. Emergency room physician Dr. John Witcher, who is part of the Mississippi Against Mandates, a group of doctors opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, said Baptist Memorial Hospital in Yazoo City has terminated his contract as an independent contractor.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
@JohnLocke

Forcing COVID Vaccines on People Ignores Scientific Data

Harvey Risch, Robert Malone, and Byram Bridle write for the Federalist about the dangers associated with COVID vaccine mandates. The attacks on free speech and science are unrelenting. Academic publisher Elsevier’s suppression of an article documenting the myocarditis risk of the COVID-19 vaccines, with no excuse or pretext offered, is incredible enough. Viewed alongside Twitter’s censorship of the American Heart Association, YouTube’s suppression of a panel discussion of vaccine mandates on Capitol Hill, and the Orwellian call by National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins for critics of the government’s COVID-19 policies to be “brought to justice,” the trend is positively chilling.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy