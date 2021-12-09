ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

West Ham will not fear likes of Barcelona in Europa League – David Moyes

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Moyes says West Ham will not fear the likes of Barcelona...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

West Ham boss David Moyes perplexed by Mikel Arteta criticism

West Ham boss David Moyes admits he is perplexed at some of the criticism Mikel Arteta has endured during his two years in charge of Arsenal. Arteta, who played under Moyes at Everton, won the FA Cup and Community Shield within months of taking the reins at the Emirates Stadium but presided over an underwhelming eighth-placed finish last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Moyes
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal move into top four at West Ham’s expense

Arsenal replaced West Ham in the Premier League’s top four after beating them 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe. Martinelli put the Gunners ahead three minutes into the second half before West Ham were reduced to 10 men when Vladimir Coufal was sent off following a challenge on Alexandre Lacazette.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Hammers#Dinamo Zagreb#The Europa League#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What are Premier League’s new Covid guidelines for fans going to matches?

The Premier League have issued new Covid guidance for fans to follow when attending top-flight matches.This comes amid the new Omicron variant taking a hold in the UK with the government bringing in so-called plan B measures to tackle the virus. Outbreaks have already affected league clubs with Manchester United’s match against Brentford off and Tottenham’s fixture with Rennes postponed.The new rules mean supporters will have to have Covid certification. They will have to show proof of having two vaccinations or a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of kick-off. Clubs are also introducing Covid-19 status self-declaration forms to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tributes to retiring Aguero and Anderson caught out – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 15.FootballTributes were paid to the retiring Sergio Aguero.One of the best strikers ever! Want to wish you all the best for the future legend. See you soon @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/DLsZ2aL6jg— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) December 15, 2021An extraordinary striker has retired from the game, but also a great team mate, a friend and a unique personality. Thanks and respect to an authentic Man City phenomenon.I wish you nothing but the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang STRIPPED of captaincy

Arsenal have confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had the captaincy stripped of him, following a disciplinary breach. The Gabonese striker was reportedly late back to the club last week after travelling abroad and missed the win against Southampton at the weekend. Arsenal have also confirmed that he will miss the game against West Ham tomorrow.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy