Fighting game Persona 4 Arena Ultimax coming to Steam

By Wes Fenlon
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 6 days ago
Good news, Atlus fans: Another Persona game is coming to PC!. Bad news, Atlus RPG fans: If you were hoping it would be Persona 3 or Persona 5, keep waiting. Atlus announced at The Game Awards on Thursday that 2013 fighting game Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to Steam on...

