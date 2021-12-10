Fighting game Persona 4 Arena Ultimax coming to Steam

Among Us is an online multiplayer game that’s been around for a while now. But, it was only in 2020 and 2021 that it gained popularity among online streamers and players worldwide. It even made it to our list of the best Android games you can play. Over the past few months, its developers have rolled out several updates to include new maps, anonymous voting, etc. Late last year, the game even made its way to the Nintendo Switch. Now, the creators have announced that Among Us will soon be available to play in VR.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO