Fighting game Persona 4 Arena Ultimax coming to Steam

This past November, one game dominated the Steam charts — and it wasn't the surprise release of "Halo Infinite" multipayer. "Crab Game" has risen to become one of Steam's top contenders, offering players a taste of a video game version of the ultra-popular Netflix series "Squid Game" at no cost. The tongue-in-cheek indie game has taken the digital storefront by storm, even attracting attention by getting XQC kicked off the internet, and delivering absurd, senseless fun. "Crab Game" started as little more than a cheap knock-off of "Squid Game," but between its player base and unique content, it's becoming something more. Here's everything players need to know about the "Squid Game" clone that dominated Steam in November.
