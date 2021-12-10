ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Nearly all Oakland workers following COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By Matt Bigler
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7BIF_0dIuTM3l00

Nearly a month after the City of Oakland required its employees to report their COVID-19 vaccination status, officials say the vast majority of them are fully inoculated – including within the police and fire departments .

Ninety-four percent of Oakland's permanent city employees have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 following the city's reporting deadline on Nov. 15. Only 5% of city workers have requested religious or medical exemptions, including 48 police officers and 36 firefighters.

"Public safety employees, both police and fire, are showing parallel vaccination rates to our overall workforce," Oakland spokesperson Karen Boyd told KCBS Radio on Thursday. "So, 93, 94% of our permanent employees, including public safety, have been vaccinated."

Only 1% of Oakland employees have refused to comply with the vaccination mandate so far. Most of them are on long-term leave, according to city officials. Boyd said exemptions are being handled on a case-by-case basis.

Michael Hunt, a spokesperson with the Oakland Fire Department, said the department was "looking good" following the mandate. He addded that the goal remains to get as many city employees vaccinated as possible.

"The more people that are prepared, that are vaccinated, that are able to fight this really scary and devastating disease, is better," Hunt said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Oakland, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Police#Vaccinations#Exemptions#Kcbs Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy