President Joe Biden to Appear on ‘Tonight Show’ in First Late-Night Interview Since Campaign

By Ryan Gajewski
 6 days ago
President Joe Biden is set to visit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Friday, marking his first late-night appearance since taking office .

On Thursday, the NBC show’s Twitter account posted a brief video of host Fallon announcing the interview, which will be conducted virtually.

“Guys, we have a big announcement for tomorrow night’s show,” Fallon shared. “The 46th president of the United States joins me for his first late-night appearance since taking office. President Joe Biden is on The Tonight Show tomorrow night!”

Biden’s most recent Tonight Show appearance was a virtual sit-down that aired in April 2020, amid the presidential campaign.

His predecessor, Donald Trump, did not appear on any late-night talk shows during his time in the Oval Office, although he was a Fox News staple .

Fallon famously interviewed Trump on a September 2015 episode of The Tonight Show , during Trump’s presidential campaign. Their chat, which included the host tousling the real estate mogul’s hair , received criticism on social media from people who didn’t appreciate Fallon’s lighthearted approach.

In a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter ‘s Awards Chatter podcast , Fallon discussed his Trump interview, saying in part, “I did not do it to ‘normalize’ him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff.”

A sitting president hasn’t guested on a late-night TV program since Barack Obama’s 2016 visits to such series as The Tonight Show , Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee .

