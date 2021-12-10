ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

RealGM Radio: Rob Mahoney On The Season So Far (Dec 2021)

By The Ringer
RealGM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and Rob Mahoney of The Ringer (@RobMahoney) break...

basketball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio On#Realgm#Pacers#Realgm Radio#Trail Blazers#Suns#Rss
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks Player Is Receiving Trade Interest From Rival Teams

The New York Knicks have hit a rough patch. After starting the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1, they are now 12-15 as they have struggled to play with any consistency on either end of the court. Right now, the Knicks are a team without an identity. The defense, which was their...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Sixers Trade Sends Ben Simmons to New York

We are now heading towards the year 2022 and Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. All offseason long, the main trade discussions were centered around Simmons and the Sixers, yet here we are 26-28 games into the 2021-22 NBA season still talking about this nonsense!. The...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook For Ben Simmons But Need A Third Team To Complete The Deal

With the NBA's moratorium on players acquired during the offseason being lifted, teams are looking to move pieces around in their quest to put together the perfect squad. The Los Angeles Lakers made the most changes during the 2021 offseason, bringing in 11 new players. The idea was to bring in certified bucket-getters to increase their chances of winning the championship, but age has been a factor so far in their campaign. They are having a hard time on defense as younger players are blowing past them.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

5 Players That Will Be Traded And 5 Players That Will Not Be Traded By The Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is now two months away. The rumor mill is swirling and we are beginning to pick up more data on what teams will be buyers and sellers when that time comes. For some teams, entering the 2021-2022 season, there were question marks about some of their star players. To the naked eye, it appeared that Bradley Beal and Ben Simmons were surefire trade targets. Instead, they have stayed with their respective teams.
NBA
Newsday

Julius Randle is a major reason the Knicks are struggling

Last season, Julius Randle was the No. 1 reason the Knicks were able to nab the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and make their first playoff appearance since 2012-13. And this season, as unfair as it is to blame the Knicks’ woes on any one player, he is the No. 1 reason the Knicks are in a tailspin.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Return dates for Lakers’ Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn, revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers expect Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn to be major contributors to their pursuit of an 18th NBA championship. Ariza was Russell Westbrook’s first call after Russ was traded to Los Angeles and was pegged as an opening day starter. Nunn, who averaged 15.0 points per game over his first two seasons, was the Lakers’ only free-agent signing besides Talen Horton-Tucker to earn more than a minimum contract.
NBA
CBS Philly

Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks Emerge As Potential Destinations For Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two new teams are reportedly interested in trading for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons. On Monday, The Athletic reported that the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as potential destinations.  The Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers were also mentioned in the report, but all of those teams have previously been named as possible landing spots for Simmons.  Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. Details on Nets-Irving latest, Ben Simmons‘ market and more in Inside Pass at @TheAthletic:...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy