Multiplayer Horror Game ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ Revealed in New Trailer

By Azario Lopez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGun Interactive announced they are working on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game for PC and consoles. The game is based on the 1974 film. “It’s no secret that the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is probably my favorite horror film ever...

