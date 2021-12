EVs are all the rage in Wall Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, and Figueroa Street – the home of the LA Auto Show. It seems like every manufacturer is either displaying an EV or planning to. Those in the transportation electrification industry know that General Motors has been driving EV adoption for decades, first with the GM EV1, then with the Chevy Bolt, and now with a slate of EV trucks including the Hummer and upcoming BEV Silverado.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO