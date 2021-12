ROSEDALE, MD—Police are investigating a shooting that likely occurred in the Rosedale area on Monday night. At around 10 p.m. on December 2, officers responded to a local hospital for a reported walk-in gunshot victim. At around the same time, there were reports of a potential shooting in the unit block of Pavia Court (21237). As Baltimore County detectives investigate … Continue reading "Police investigating possible shooting in Rosedale" The post Police investigating possible shooting in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.

ROSEDALE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO