There are two ways of looking at the Steelers’ 2021 season at present. The first is, Oh, what could have been. In a wide-open AFC where no team has emerged as a true alpha, the Steelers, at 6-6-1, remain in contention for a playoff berth. With four difficult games remaining, however, it’s reasonable to expect them to finish no better than 8-8-1, which will leave them on the outside of the playoff window looking in. A gruesome tie at home to the Lions and narrow losses to the Chargers and Vikings in games where they simply did not show up in the first half appear costly. Had the Steelers played better in any of these contests, their playoff outlook would be more encouraging.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO