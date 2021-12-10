ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

Yosemite Closing Tioga/Glacier Passes For Season

By Tracey Petersen
mymotherlode.com
 6 days ago

Yosemite, CA — All the Mountain Passes are currently closed due to the winter storm currently blowing through and one will not be reopening any time soon. With significant snowfall, last night and throughout today Yosemite National Park spokesperson Scott Gediman relays, “We are announcing today the basically season-ending closures of...

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

Experts warn Arizona residents should prepare heavy storm this week.

According to National Weather Services (NWS), a dangerous storm is expected to hit many regions of Arizona this week. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, a powerful winter storm will wreak havoc. This is primarily for areas along the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, the Kaibab Plateau, and higher terrain in northeastern Arizona above 6,500 feet in elevation.
ARIZONA STATE
Laist.com

A Powerful Storm Is Heading Our Way Tonight

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. A powerful storm is heading our way, bringing rain,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yosemite National Park, CA
Government
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Government
Yosemite National Park, CA
Traffic
City
Sonora, CA
Local
California Traffic
mymotherlode.com

Winter Storm Warning For The Mother Lode

A strong winter storm will continue to impact California tonight through Thursday bringing heavy mountain snow and gusty winds to the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Mother Lode above 2,000 feet through 10 AM Thursday, and the central Sierra Nevada through 1 PM Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Winter Storm Forecast For The South East

A wet Pacific storm system is forecast to affect the area today and Tuesday, bringing widespread rain and higher elevation snow, as well as severe winds, to the region. Snow accumulations at higher altitudes will undoubtedly result in travel delays and cancellations.
NEVADA STATE
Herald-Journal

Winter storm warning forecasts from 12 to 24 inches of snow in region

A winter storm warning for much of Utah, including Cache Valley, calls for a foot of snow or more overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, plus high winds up to 50 mph. The warning posted by the National Weather Service at 4 a.m. Tuesday predicts snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches between 5 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Wednesday. Areas affected by the warning include the Utah portion of Cache Valley, eastern Box Elder County, the northern Wasatch Front and the Salt Lake Valley, as well as several points south.
LOGAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Sonora Pass#Ebbetts Pass#Tioga Pass#Extreme Weather#Caltrans#News Hotline#Mother Lode News Story#Highway
CBS LA

State Route 38 To Big Bear Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due To Heavy Snow

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — One of the main routes to Big Bear was shut for hours down due to heavy snow resulting from a large winter storm that blew through California from Monday evening through most of Tuesday. The road was reopened early Wednesday morning to all traffic, just after 6:00 a.m. Caltrans still recommended chains for anyone driving on mountain routes due to the continued hazard and freezing temperatures. State Route 38 was shut down Tuesday from Bryant to Lake Williams, cutting off access until further notice to and from Big Bear, according to Caltrans. Just after 1 p.m., Caltrans had...
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Storm Bringing Rain, Strong Winds To Sacramento Region Later Today

Another powerful storm is headed for our region that is expected to drop up to an inch of rain in Sacramento by the end of the day. We’ll have hit-and-miss rain in the Valley earlier today. Then, from 1-3 p.m., we’re forecasted to see light shower activity. From around 4 p.m., we’ll start to see showers that will last until midnight. Up to an inch of rain is expected in downtown Sacramento by the time the storm moves out. In the Foothills, look for snow levels to drop to about 500 feet. Areas between the 500-2,000-feet could see between two to eight inches of snow. Areas above 3,000 feet could get one to three feet of snow. Rain, snow and wind return to the forecast today. Here is a look at the latest snow forecast. Mountain travel will be very difficult later today with whiteout conditions at times. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Rikdgy22nF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 15, 2021 Mountain travel will be very difficult later today with whiteout conditions at times, the National Weather Service says. Wind will also be a big part of this storm system. We’re expecting strong wind gusts later today of up to 40 mph.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBCMontana

Homestake Pass closed due to heavy snow

BUTTE, Mont. — I-90 over Homestake Pass is closed due to heavy snow, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Butte/Blackfoot region until 11 PM this evening. Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Roadways will freeze up this evening as temperatures quickly fall after sunset.
BUTTE, MT
mymotherlode.com

Cleaning Up Ahead Of Next Round Of Weather

Long Barn, CA — PG&E reports that hundreds are still without power following a storm system over the past two days, and there are also some school delays. There are 692 customers still without electricity up above Long Barn off Highway 108. It is unclear when there will be full restoration. 52 customers near Twain Harte are also without power and PG&E hopes to have them restored by five o’clock this evening. There are also 139 without electricity east of Groveland. It is unclear when they will be restored. Another notable storm system is projected later this afternoon and into tomorrow. Click here to view the latest from the National Weather Service.
LONG BARN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS San Francisco

New Weather Front Bears Down on Bay Area; Widespread Rain Forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Another storm system was bearing down on the Bay Area Wednesday, with widespread rainfall expected across the region and into Thursday morning followed by a return to unsettled weather next week, the National Weather Service said. Light rain will first develop over the North Bay around midday Wednesday, with rainfall moving south across the BayArea in the afternoon/evening and later across the Central Coast. Lingering showers could last until Thursday morning. KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area The weather service said this next storm system could produce another 1-2 inches of rain, with...
ENVIRONMENT
claremont-courier.com

Heavy Storm hits Claremont

On December 14th 2021, a heavy winter storm hit Claremont and the entire west coast. The storm knocked down several trees and debris throughout the day, leaving Claremont quiet, Here are some sights and sounds from the day.
CLAREMONT, CA
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Interstate 70 at Vail Pass closed westbound

Interstate 70 westbound is closed at Vail Pass due to inclement weather, according to an alert from CDOT updated at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. I-70 westbound is closed from milepost 195 to 180 between Vail Pass and Vail due to high winds, poor visibility, and blowing snow. I-70 eastbound at Vail Pass had reopened as of approximately 8:15 a.m., according to the Vail Police Department.
VAIL, CO
KRON4

Blanket of snow covers Bay Area peaks

KRON4's Chuck Clifford reports. UPS driver threatened with being arrested in San Francisco. Oakland restaurant surcharge to help feed the homeless. Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury indicts Sheriff Laurie Smith over alleged misconduct. State leaders urge drivers to stop sideshows, street racing amid rise. Father hears son's heartbeat after...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

Snow Begins To Fall On The Grapevine; Significant Delays Expected

LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol. With temperatures in the 30’s, the snowfall made for slushy, slow conditions. ❄️SNOW ALERT❄️ Current conditions on I-5 in Lebec. Snow is sticking to the landscape and starting to accumulate on the highway shoulders. Traffic is still moving through the area. @NWSLosAngeles predicting more snowfall and impacts to I-5 this afternoon/evening! pic.twitter.com/Y35IIXIFr2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 14, 2021 The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning...
LEBEC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy