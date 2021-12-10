Yosemite Closing Tioga/Glacier Passes For Season

Another powerful storm is headed for our region that is expected to drop up to an inch of rain in Sacramento by the end of the day. We’ll have hit-and-miss rain in the Valley earlier today. Then, from 1-3 p.m., we’re forecasted to see light shower activity. From around 4 p.m., we’ll start to see showers that will last until midnight. Up to an inch of rain is expected in downtown Sacramento by the time the storm moves out. In the Foothills, look for snow levels to drop to about 500 feet. Areas between the 500-2,000-feet could see between two to eight inches of snow. Areas above 3,000 feet could get one to three feet of snow. Rain, snow and wind return to the forecast today. Here is a look at the latest snow forecast. Mountain travel will be very difficult later today with whiteout conditions at times. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Rikdgy22nF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 15, 2021 Mountain travel will be very difficult later today with whiteout conditions at times, the National Weather Service says. Wind will also be a big part of this storm system. We’re expecting strong wind gusts later today of up to 40 mph.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO