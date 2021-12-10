ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Parental involvement crucial for Philly’s early learners, advocates say

WHYY
WHYY
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia. With remote learning, many parents took on the role of part-time teacher to their children. Now, with most students attending full-time in-person school — some for the first time — some child advocates in Philadelphia say that parental support is more important than...

whyy.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
upr.org

Children's advocates say Build Back Better is crucial for Utah kids' health

Health-care reform advocates in Utah are pressing the U.S. Senate to approve the Build Back Better Act. They say it would improve Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The bill has already passed in the House. It would offer 12 months of continuous coverage to children who qualify...
UTAH STATE
TiffinOhio.net

Child care an ‘economic issue,’ advocates say

Child care has been brought up more and more with the pandemic causing shortages in services and employment losses preventing families from being able to afford it. Child care and early childhood education in the state and country is more and more vital, according to a new study by Groundwork Ohio.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CBS New York

Incoming Schools Chancellor David Banks On Why So Many Black, Brown Students Aren’t Reaching Proficiency: ‘They’re Teaching Wrong’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new schools chancellor selected by Mayor-elect Eric Adams starts out with the belief that the New York City education system is essentially flawed and needs to be fixed from the bottom up. And when he says from the bottom up, he means it. CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer sat down with David Banks, the new school czar, for an extended one-on-one interview. When Adams introduced Banks as the new schools chancellor, he said he thought long and hard about the person he was going to trust with what he called “my babies.” It’s a responsibility the new schools chancellor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#K 12 School#Remote Learning#School Districts#Chalkbeat Philadelphia#Pccy#West Chester University#Covid
redlakenationnews.com

Native American Kindergarten Student Punished for Having Long Hair

On November 11, 2021, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas filed a complaint to the United States Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights on behalf of Paola Torres and Daniel Rodriguez. They're the parents of J.R., a 5-year-old kindergarten student who has been penalized with in-school suspension, isolated from his peers, for having long hair while attending Martinez Elementary School.
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Math isn't racist. Our garbage public school system is

As wokeness has seeped into new subjects of the public school curriculum, not even math is spared. With states such as California now trying to eliminate tracking students based on merit in the name of minimizing racial inequity , USA Today has finally asked the quiet part out loud: Is math racist?
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Distance Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
The 74

Students in Majority Black Schools Now a Full 12 Months Behind White Peers

Students in majority-Black schools are now a full 12 months behind those in mostly white schools, widening the achievement gap by a third, according to a new analysis by McKinsey & Co. Overall, students are four months behind in math and three in reading compared with years past, but those totals hide wide disparities. At […]
SOCIETY
WHYY

Why is it so hard to get a COVID booster these days?

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience. Two weeks ago, Chelsea Chamberlain tried to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in West Philadelphia. The earliest appointments she could find were weeks away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Delaware students try to sweeten day for hospital staffers amid latest COVID spike

Nurse Melva Lane manages a non-COVID-19 unit at Wilmington Hospital but all the beds in her unit and many others are occupied. That’s because yet another spike in coronavirus cases across the state has stressed the hospital’s capacity. The surge has led ChristianaCare and other hospitals in Delaware, including Beebe Healthcare in Sussex County, to suspend non-urgent surgeries.
DELAWARE STATE
Mining Journal

Michigan schools failing students with dyslexia, advocates say

MARQUETTE — Michigan schools fail to identify students with dyslexia and fail to provide them with services they need to succeed, critics say. The widespread genetic and often hereditary disability makes it harder to read or interpret new words and symbols. It has no impact on intelligence. Senate lawmakers...
MICHIGAN STATE
WHYY

Pennsylvania could get universal preschool. Here’s how

This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Parent Danielle Ruffin thinks every Pennsylvania child deserves a preschool program like the one her 4-year-old daughter Novah attends inside a small brick building in North Philadelphia. Young World Early Learning Center, which recently earned the state’s top rating, is a place where...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS New York

Investigation Into Problems With Lunches In New York City Schools Reveals Overspending By Department Of Education

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City comptroller‘s office has revealed the results of its investigation into the serious issues with city school lunches. Over the past several years, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer has reported on sub-par and sometimes sickening meals served to students, as well as misspending by the Department of Education. The comptroller’s office found from the 2015-2018 fiscal years, the DOE spent more than half a billion dollars on food products called “approved brands” with no competitive bids or proposals. They say that’s led to some serious overspending. For example, in 2018, the department spent more than $10 million on its “approved brand” of breaded chicken bites, an additional cost of more than $1.8 million. The competitive bid price difference was found to be 18% less. The comptroller’s report recommends, in part, implementing a written policy for approved brands and procuring food competitively. Reining in the budget will be one of the top priorities faced by new schools chancellor David Banks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Voices: How many other children like Arthur Labinjo-Hughes are out there? We have no way of knowing

Just before the first Covid lockdown forced schools to close, a teacher got in touch with me about her concerns for what was about to happen. “Do you know who I’m most worried about,” she said. “It’s not the kids who are in the system – the ones with a designated social worker. We know who they are. It’s the kids on the edge of care. These are the ones that teachers know about, who they keep an eye on, who they make sure are OK.”It was a haunting warning, and it has come back to me more than once...
KIDS
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy