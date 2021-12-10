ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Questlove Announces Summer of Soul Soundtrack

By Allison Hussey
 6 days ago
Summer of Soul, Questlove’s documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, is getting a soundtrack release. The live recordings from the concerts staged at what is now Marcus Garvey Park include performances by Nina Simone, B.B. King, the 5th Dimension, the Staple Singers, and more. It’s out January 28 via Legacy....

