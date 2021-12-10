Questlove Announces Summer of Soul Soundtrack

Questlove—self-described as shy, insecure, and anti-social—has emerged from being a drummer, bandleader, and producer to also become a roving, joyous educator. Even the cover of his newest book, Music is History, reflects Questlove’s persistent curiosity and fierce talent for finding and making connections over time. Look at the question mark drawn into the rainbow of Questlove’s hair on the cover of his 2013 memoir, Mo’ Meta Blues, and then at that same color scheme bouncing off the cover of Music is History. That artwork, sourcing back to Bob Dylan’s psychedelic curls on Milton Glaser’s iconic 1966 poster, is itself borrowed from artist Marcel Duchamp‘s 1959 self-portrait. This stacking of references is central to the method of Questlove’s book. He loves a circular connection and a sidelong glance.
