Metro to Hold Jobs Fair Saturday to Fill 300 Openings

By City News Service
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Metro will host a one-day, in-person hiring event Saturday in the hope of filling 300 bus operator positions, the transit agency announced today.

Prospective hires must be 21 or older.

The event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday will take place at the Metro Training Facility, 470 Bauchet St. in Los Angeles.

Metro offers a $3,000 sign-on bonus (terms and conditions apply), competitive hourly pay and full benefits, including:

-- Pay starting at $17.75 per hour and $19.12 after six months with incremental pay rate increases up to $27.31;

-- Health insurance;

-- Tuition reimbursements;

-- Paid training; and

-- Retirement plan options.

Metro will conduct same-day interviews, along with bus operator candidate assessment testing, fingerprinting and full physicals at the same location.

Prospective candidates should bring the following three items to the hiring event: driver license, K4 driving record dated 30 days (obtainable from DMV office, DMV kiosk and online), and resume. Candidates should also wear closed-toe shoes.

For more information, visit metro.net/careers or contact the Metro Employment Office at 213-922-6217.

