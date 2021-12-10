Wright Brothers National Memorial hosts first flight anniversary event

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — The First Flight Society and Wright Brothers National Memorial will celebrate the accomplishments of the Wright brothers on the 118th anniversary of their first flight on Dec. 17 at 9 a.m.

The First Flight Society will induct Sally K. Ride, the first woman in space, into the Dr. Paul E. Gerber First Flight shrine.

The following individuals are set to speak at the anniversary event:

David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina

D. Reid Wilson, secretary, N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

Mike Fonseca, president, First Flight Society

Paul Wright Jameson, Wright brothers’ descendant

David McGowan, chief engineer, NASA Langley Research Center

Morgan Appel, assistant dean for education and community outreach, Sally Ride Science at University of California San Diego

Elizabeth Hudick, supervisory park ranger, Wright Brothers National Memorial and Fort Raleigh National Historic Site

Darrell Collins, historian

Following the speeches, a special portrait of Sally Ride will be unveiled. It will be available to view in the park’s visitor parking center until next year’s anniversary event.

The event will occur outdoors with social distancing between seats to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. Masks are required outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Outer Banks Forever plans to livestream the entire event on Dec. 17.

