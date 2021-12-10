ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple

Wright Brothers National Memorial hosts first flight anniversary event

By Dana Hazzard
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJGRL_0dIuPl4e00

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — The First Flight Society and Wright Brothers National Memorial will celebrate the accomplishments of the Wright brothers on the 118th anniversary of their first flight on Dec. 17 at 9 a.m.

The First Flight Society will induct Sally K. Ride, the first woman in space, into the Dr. Paul E. Gerber First Flight shrine.

The following individuals are set to speak at the anniversary event:

  • David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina
  • D. Reid Wilson, secretary, N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
  • Mike Fonseca, president, First Flight Society
  • Paul Wright Jameson, Wright brothers’ descendant
  • David McGowan, chief engineer, NASA Langley Research Center
  • Morgan Appel, assistant dean for education and community outreach, Sally Ride Science at University of California San Diego
  • Elizabeth Hudick, supervisory park ranger, Wright Brothers National Memorial and Fort Raleigh National Historic Site
  • Darrell Collins, historian

Following the speeches, a special portrait of Sally Ride will be unveiled. It will be available to view in the park’s visitor parking center until next year’s anniversary event.

The event will occur outdoors with social distancing between seats to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. Masks are required outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Outer Banks Forever plans to livestream the entire event on Dec. 17.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Full roster of events for Wright Brothers Day

Every December 17th, The First Flight Society celebrates the Anniversary of powered flight at the Wright Brothers National Memorial. This day is also known as Wright Brothers Day. Sally K Ride has been named the 2021 Honoree to be inducted into the Dr. Paul E. Garber First Flight Shrine located...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Ride
WOWK 13 News

Thomas Memorial Hospital celebrates 75th anniversary this December

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—This month, Thomas Memorial Hospital celebrates its 75th anniversary. The hospital opened on December 9, 1946, and it was named after South Charleston resident and West Virginia’s first Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, Marine Corps Sergeant Herbert J. Thomas, Jr. “Caring for our community today… and tomorrow has become our slogan for […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
theloopnewspaper.com

Celebrating the 35th anniversary of the epic flight of Voyager

There are so many important aviation dates to remember in the month of December. The Wright Brothers' first powered flight was on December 17, 1903, the first glide flight of SpaceShipOne was December 17, 2003, on the 100th anniversary of the Wright Brothers' historic flight and the flight of Voyager between December 14 and December 23, 1986.
MOJAVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#The Wright Brothers#Manteo#The First Flight Society#Banks Forever#Google Play
Dallas News

Florence Ranch Homestead hosting holiday event for 150th anniversary

Historic Mesquite Inc. will host a holiday event Saturday at Florence Ranch Homestead for the historical site’s 150th anniversary. The family-friendly gathering will feature photos with Santa Claus, Christmas storytime reading, ornament making, a wet plate photography activity and a tour of the homestead. Festival-goers can also enjoy apple cider,...
MESQUITE, TX
loudounnow.com

Birthplace of Wright Brothers’ Mother Celebrated Anew

On Dec. 17, 1929, a crowd estimated at 1,000 people gathered in Hillsboro to witness the unveiling of a roadside historical marker highlighting the birth site of one of the world’s most important mothers of invention—or at least mother of inventors. Next Friday, 92 years after that ceremony,...
HILLSBORO, VA
boropark24.com

Today in History: The Wright Brothers Attempt to Fly The First Powered Aircraft

118 years ago today, the Wright brothers attempted to fly the first engine-powered airplane at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Unlike their older brothers, Orville and Wilbur Wright did not attend college, but they possessed extraordinary technical ability and a sophisticated approach to solving problems in mechanical design. In 1903 they...
KITTY HAWK, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy