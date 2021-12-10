FEWER STORIES TO SHARE AROUND THE FIRE: Stauber calls for congress to pass CWD management bill

Angle Inlet, MN- In Angle Inlet, Minnesota, the northernmost point in the Continental United States, a new public safety initiative will keep those in the community crucially connected. FirstNet, the wireless network serving the nation’s first responders, will be putting a cell site in an area of Angle Inlet that has been a dead zone in the past. This will allow first responders to better serve the township, and it will decrease response times to any recreational emergencies on the Boundary Waters.
