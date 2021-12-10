FEWER STORIES TO SHARE AROUND THE FIRE: Stauber calls for congress to pass CWD management bill

Angle Inlet, MN- In Angle Inlet, Minnesota, the northernmost point in the Continental United States, a new public safety initiative will keep those in the community crucially connected. FirstNet, the wireless network serving the nation’s first responders, will be putting a cell site in an area of Angle Inlet that has been a dead zone in the past. This will allow first responders to better serve the township, and it will decrease response times to any recreational emergencies on the Boundary Waters.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO