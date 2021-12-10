ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

FEWER STORIES TO SHARE AROUND THE FIRE: Stauber calls for congress to pass CWD management bill

City by City: Hayward, International Falls, Virginia, Eveleth

Hayward, WI- The community already has next year’s Musky Festival in sight! While the annual event isn’t until June the Chamber of Commerce is looking for the community’s help in designing this year’s logo. The theme for 2022 is “Keepin’ it Reel” and designs must reflect the fun, tradition, and heritage that comes with Musky Fest. Submissions are due on January 28. For the full list of rules, click here.
HAYWARD, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City by City: Sawyer County, Mountain Iron, Minnesota

Sawyer County, WI- Jump River Electric Cooperative is planning a power outage for all customers in Sawyer County on December 14 at 11 p.m. The outage is a result of work on a transmission line that is replacing a 70 year old power line. Officials advise turning up your heat prior to the outage and blocking drafty windows and doors. For more information on how to keep warm when the power is out, or to request the power stay on due to life-sustaining equipment, click here.
MINNESOTA STATE
City by City: Angle Inlet, Wisconsin, Babbitt

Angle Inlet, MN- In Angle Inlet, Minnesota, the northernmost point in the Continental United States, a new public safety initiative will keep those in the community crucially connected. FirstNet, the wireless network serving the nation’s first responders, will be putting a cell site in an area of Angle Inlet that has been a dead zone in the past. This will allow first responders to better serve the township, and it will decrease response times to any recreational emergencies on the Boundary Waters.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bill allows UW System to negotiate tuition reciprocity

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A bipartisan bill introduced in the state Assembly would give the University of Wisconsin System authority over tuition reciprocity with Minnesota. The legislation would also let UW campuses keep additional revenue from students paying Minnesota tuition rates, revenue that is currently deposited into Wisconsin’s state budget.
COLLEGES
City by City: Minnesota, Finland, Bayfield

Minnesota- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has brought back a very popular initiative from 2020. The Name a Snowplow Contest is back, and there’s just one more day to submit ideas. There were eight winning names last year, including Plowy McPlowFace, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and F. Salt Fitzerald. This year, you are allowed to submit three different names for consideration. To submit your ideas for the Name a Snowplow Contest, click here. (link)
MINNESOTA STATE

