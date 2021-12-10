ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand aims to become smoke-free

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand has laid out a plan to become a smoke-free country. As a result of its plan, health leaders believe less than 5% of the country's population will be smoking in 2025. One objective is to stop children from smoking before they start. "People...

djmag.com

New Zealand becomes first country to fully legalise drug checking

New Zealand has become the first country in the world to fully legalise recreational drug checking, marking a major victory for those advocating substance tests at music events to reduce hospitalisations and fatalities. A pilot programme was initially approved in December 2020 and was due to end this month. In...
UPI News

Under proposal, young New Zealanders would be banned from smoking for life

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- New Zealand unveiled a lofty plan Thursday that's designed to protect young people from the dangers of smoking -- a ban on cigarettes for as long as they live. Under the plan, the minimum age to buy tobacco products in New Zealand would rise each year -- effectively preventing younger people from ever reaching the legal smoking age.
kjrh.com

US expands Pfizer COVID boosters, opens extra dose to age 16

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters, opening a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine to people as young as age 16. The U.S. and many other nations already urge adults to get a booster to pump up their immunity months after initial vaccination. In the U.S., the Pfizer vaccine is the...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
EatThis

This Cuts Your COVID Risk in Half, New Study Shows

At times, it feels like we may never get rid of COVID as we approach the second year of the pandemic. Over 5 million people have died worldwide from COVID according to World Meters and there's cases surging across the globe prompting lockdowns and strict guidelines. But there are precautions we can continue to take to avoid contracting the virus. A new study released by The British Medical Journal reveals that wearing masks cuts your chances of getting COVID by 53%. Read on to learn more about the study's findings—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Daily Mail

Billionaire German doctor faces criminal probe after inoculating 20,000 people with home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes

A criminal probe has been launched into a German doctor after he inoculated 20,000 people with a home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes. Winfried Stöcker, 74, staged an illegal vaccination event at Luebeck airport in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, on Saturday. The billionaire scientist, who owns...
theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
geneticliteracyproject.org

Japan’s Delta COVID wave came to an abrupt end, raising prickly possibility of population-based genetic differences in disease susceptibility

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Why did Japan’s fifth and biggest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, driven by the supercontagious delta variant, suddenly come to an...
The Independent

Investigation launched after German doctor administers 20,000 home-made Covid ‘vaccines’

German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
