Basketball

Matt Hurt: Misses Tuesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Hurt missed Tuesday's game against the Vipers with an...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

Kyrie Irving has yet to play in a game for the Brooklyn Nets this season. That could change before the regular season is over, though. While Irving has been sitting out due to New York’s vaccine requirements, there is reportedly growing optimism that the All-Star point guard will eventually play.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Derek Carr News

The Las Vegas Raiders are 6-7 and trying to stave off playoff elimination for as long as they can. But they may be going the rest of the way without veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr. According to CBS Sports Radio, the Raiders are considering benching Carr and giving backup Marcus...
NFL
#Vipers#Hustle
#Vipers#Hustle
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis basketball upsets No. 8 Alabama. Here are 3 takeaways from the Tigers' victory

DeAndre Williams’ fadeaway floater as the shot clock expired gave Memphis a 13-point lead over No. 8 Alabama on Tuesday. Sixty-five seconds later, at the 1:44 mark, Williams deposited an alley-oop pass from Alex Lomax to put the Tigers up 11. After both shots, Williams gritted his teeth, looked at his bench and pounded his chest. And the thousands inside FedExForum roared. ...
ALABAMA STATE
Newsday

Julius Randle is a major reason the Knicks are struggling

Last season, Julius Randle was the No. 1 reason the Knicks were able to nab the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and make their first playoff appearance since 2012-13. And this season, as unfair as it is to blame the Knicks’ woes on any one player, he is the No. 1 reason the Knicks are in a tailspin.
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Announces Significant Browns Injury News

The Cleveland Browns will likely be without a pair of key pieces against the Raiders in Week 15. During Monday’s presser, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters running back Kareem Hunt and cornerback Troy Hill are “unlikely” to see the field on Saturday. Hunt suffered an ankle...
NFL
CBS Sports

Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors star on track to make long-awaited return near Christmas, per report

Klay Thompson is getting closer and closer to a return to action, which is reportedly expected to come either right before Christmas or potentially right after it, depending on the shape he's in. He's been practicing with the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, and will continue to ramp things up with more game action with the team before making his return, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
NBA
FanSided

Buccaneers add Super Bowl good luck charm before playoffs

Does Kenjon Barner make the Buccaneers even better candidates as repeat Super Bowl champs?. It doesn’t seem like much, but the Buccaneers just took a step towards making themselves even more competitive in the Super Bowl race. The signing of special teamer Kenjon Barner to your practice squad may...
NFL
NESN

Why Wednesday Is Noteworthy Date For Potential David Krejci Return

It’s not wholly clear if David Krejci intends to return to the NHL, specifically the Boston Bruins, at some point this season or beyond. Krejci is back in his native Czech Republic carving things up, while the Bruins cycle through a few different options at center to fill the vacancy up the middle he left behind. While the door has not technically been closed on Krejci returning — he didn’t file retirement papers with the NHL — there’s also not a firm commitment he’s coming back.
NHL
CBS Sports

National Signing Day 2021: Five college football teams that can make noise in early signing period

With the first chance for the Class of 2022 to sign with their chosen college football programs nearing, it's time to check in on which programs have a chance to capture the talking points from the early signing period. After a strange 2021 recruiting cycle, which didn't allow any official visits and wiped out the evaluation period, the 2022 class overcame yet another spring of no evaluation period, but at least it had the June camp period, official visits that month and then fall officials.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Hockey Writers

3 Players the Bruins Should Pursue From the Coyotes

After a very good road trip, the Boston Bruins now have a 14-8-2 record and are starting to look more like a legitimate playoff team. The Arizona Coyotes are in an entirely different position, however, as they are 5-20-2 and are at the bottom of the NHL standings. Given the fact that they traded away multiple core members during the offseason, this was to be expected. Yet, even with all of this, they are likely to continue selling as the season continues and the Bruins should be calling them.
NHL

