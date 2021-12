The holidays are a big deal in New Jersey. You’ll find plenty of Christmas-themed activities all throughout the state. Santas are suddenly present at every shopping center; restaurants are draped with garland and mistletoe, and Christmas music is on repeat on local radio stations. Holiday light displays are all over New Jersey, too — ones you can walk through, ones you can drive through, and some you just pull up to to admire. For an example of the last one, check out Fleetwood Lights, a magical small town Christmas display in Rockaway Township, New Jersey.

DEAL, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO