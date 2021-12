For just a fleeting moment Wednesday night at the Moda Center, it appeared that the Portland Trail Blazers could very well snap their six-game losing streak. The Blazers had overcome a poor start to lead Memphis 78-68 with 3:45 to go in the third quarter. But from that point, the Grizzlies outscored Portland 40-18 to take a 108-96 lead with under four minutes to play in the game. That stretch included a 14-0 run by Memphis to start the fourth quarter.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO