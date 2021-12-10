ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Soccer-Portland feeling right at home ahead of MLS Cup Final

(Reuters) – Portland head coach Giovanni Savarese said he expects the raucous Timbers fanbase to give his team a major boost when they take on visiting New York City FC in the MLS Cup Final on Saturday. The team's mascot, the chainsaw-wielding 'Timber Joey,' slices a piece off...

92.7 The Block

Willie P: Charlotte FC to Implore Attacking Style

The inaugural season for Charlotte FC is nearing, as last night they held their expansion draft, adding three players to their roster for the upcoming 2022 season. Today their full schedule for the season was released. Last night on Sports Radio FNZ, our very own Willie P hosted draft coverage for the club and followed that up with a visit on Wilson & Norfleet. Willie was asked about the playing model we can expect from Charlotte FC in Bank of America Stadium, and he replied:  An attacking style. He (Miguel Angel Ramirez) wants to play on the other side of the pitch. He wants to have an aggressive mindset. He wants to have very fast wingers and forwards that can keep the ball centralized, and in the attackng zone.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Boston

Revolution Trade Teal Bunbury To Nashville SC

FOXBORO (CBS) — The offseason moves have begun for the New England Revolution. It started Sunday, with New England trading forward Teal Bunbury to Nashville SC in exchange for up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The Revs receive $75,000 in GAM from Nashville, and will receive an additional $75,000 if Bunbury meets certain performance-based metrics. Bunbury, 31, joined New England via trade from Sporting Kansas City ahead of the 2014 season, and spent the last eight seasons with the Revs. He departs as the franchise’s fourth-leading scorer with 45 regular season goals and 21 assists over 231 appearances. The Ontario...
MLS
CBS Boston

New England Revolution’s New Crest Is Now In Full Effect

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution’s new crest is now the look for the club. The Revolution’s new crest, which was officially unveiled in November, is now officially the club’s primary logo as of Tuesday. The original MLS club’s new brand identity is now in full effect ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. Rooted in the region’s history as the birthplace of the American Revolution and the resilient spirit of the people of New England, the Revolution’s new crest reflects the evolution of one of Major League Soccer’s founding clubs. The Revolution’s new crest features a stylized “R” invoking the...
MLS
whtc.com

Soccer-Real Madrid’s Modric and Marcelo test positive for COVID-19

(Reuters) – Real Madrid players Luka Modric and Marcelo have tested positive for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said in a statement on Wednesday. Real did not say if the two were suffering any symptoms, but that they have been moved into quarantine in line with Spain’s health protocol and will miss Sunday’s league game against Cadiz.
UEFA
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Announces 2022 MLS Regular-Season Schedule

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has released the team’s 2022 regular-season schedule Wednesday. Inter Miami CF is scheduled to kick off their season at home against the Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 26, 2022, and conclude with a Decision Day clash against CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 9. One marquee home matchup is a first-time-ever game against Austin FC on March 6. In addition to Austin FC, Inter Miami CF will face Seattle Sounders FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, and the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in club history during the 2022 regular season. In addition to welcoming LA FC, the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC travel to DRV PNK Stadium for the first time in the upcoming season. The team will once again be led by head coach Phil Neville and team captain Gonzalo Higuaín. On top of the mainstays, there’s exciting new star power, including recently signed Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota. To become an Inter Miami CF season ticket holder and secure your tickets for games, click here.
MLS
whtc.com

Soccer-Clubs spend $500 million in agents fees – FIFA

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Soccer clubs spent $500.8 million in fees to agents in 2020, more than in the previous year, despite a drop in spending on transfers, FIFA said in a report published on Wednesday. FIFA said that club spending on transfer fees shrank for the second year...
FIFA
Sportico

Todd Boehly-Led Group in Exclusive Talks to Buy NWSL’s Washington Spirit

A group led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and US Squash board member Jennifer Mackesy has entered exclusive negotiations to acquire the NWSL-champion Washington Spirit, according to multiple people familiar with the talks. The team, which hit the market in the aftermath of an abuse scandal that shook the league, won its first NWSL title last month. The bid group also includes Jonathan Goldstein, CEO of real estate investment firm Cain International, and The St. James, a sports and wellness club in nearby Springfield, Va. Should a deal be reached, Mackesy would represent the franchise at league meetings, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte FC to make home debut on Fox 46; team forecasts 74K sold tickets

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a pandemic-delayed franchise launch, Charlotte FC has finally released a full schedule for the upcoming and highly anticipated inaugural 2022 season. Home matches will be played at Bank of America Stadium and upgrades are being made to accommodate match days including the fan experience and the pitch. The […]
MLS

