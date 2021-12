PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 48-year-old Nederland man accused of pushing a woman from a moving vehicle in Port Arthur was indicted for manslaughter on Wednesday. Lonnie Rodgers is charged in the death of 26-year-old Madison Martinez, who was found in the road with a head injury after she was seen fighting with the driver of a red Dodge truck, according to court documents. The argument happened at a gas station on Lake Arthur Drive.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO