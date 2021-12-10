ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riot Games announces Sessions: Diana, a 'creator-safe' album at The Game Awards

By Kyle Campbell
 6 days ago
Copyright strikes are always a big problem on Twitch, which is why Riot Music’s new Sessions: Diana album is so fantastic. It’s a collection of chill, lo-fi beats for you to quadra kill to.

Sessions: Diana is a selection of original music that content creators can use during streams — without fears of copyright strikes. At over 40 songs from artists such as Laxcity, Xander, Chromonicci and loads more, it’s safe to say Riot Music is offering a lot of ‘creator-safe’ tracks for streamers. There are undoubtedly a few of them in the 600-million-strong League of Legends community.

Listen to a sample of Sessions: Diana for yourself below.

“We made a promise over a year ago to help ease some of the pains that creators around the world feel when dealing with copyright challenges in their videos and streams,” Toa Dunn, head of Riot Music, said in a press release. “Sessions is our delivery of that promise, and we’re excited to be able to share another Sessions album with players. We hope that creators find Diana’s dreamstate vibes to be inspiring, and we can’t wait to see the album used in videos and streams.”

Sessions: Diana is available now on several major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

