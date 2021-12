Any fan of a fresh carafe of microbrew will treat you to a lecture along the following lines: It’s not the vessel, it’s the contents of the vessel, be it a juicy IPA or crisp lager, that rocks. But the logic of the “what's inside is all that matters” argument hardly stands if that first sip of beer turns out to be a flat, or worse, hot bore, because it wasn't stored and transported in proper drinkware. That proper drinkware is a beer growler.

