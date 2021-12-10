ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mech System Update: Inside Bar Momentum Strategy 2.0 (Dec. 3 – 10)

By Robopip
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth pairs I’m watching on this mech system caught a handful of signals each, and most of these positions bagged wins. If this is the first time you’re reading about this forex strategy, I suggest you take a look at the system rules before reading on. Also,...

Short-Term Bollinger Reversion Strategy 2.0 (Dec. 9 – 16)

Trends picked up for both pairs I’m watching on this system, and unfortunately this meant a few losing positions. In this revised version of the Short-Term Bollinger Reversion Strategy, I’m waiting for RSI to cross above or below oversold or overbought levels to indicate a bit more momentum in the direction of the trade.
System Update: SMA Crossover Pullback (Nov. 29 – Dec. 7)

EUR/USD and GBP/USD picked up on new signals for the week while EUR/JPY carried on with its slide. If this is the first time you’re reading about the SMA Crossover Pullback system, make sure you look at the trading rules and risk management adjustments first. EUR/USD had a signal-free run...
HLHB Trend-Catcher System Update (Nov 29 – Dec 3)

A lack of trending action from the majors opened the HLHB to tons of fakeouts. Luckily, two big wins kept this trend-catcher in the green. Before I show you last week’s numbers, make sure to read all about my HLHB Trend Catcher System if this is your first time hearing about it!
Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins Technical Analysis: Reversal Pattern on ETH?

Bitcoin and its buddies are still in the red these days, sliding down to the next major areas of interest. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) fell through that long-term bullish trend line we were watching last time, making its way close to the next potential floor. Is it time to buy bitcoin?. Technical...
MarketWatch

Triple-leveraged exchange-traded products tied to ARK funds make their debut in London

Exchange-traded products that return three times, in either direction, the underlying performance of ARK Invest's ETFs made their debut on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the products shortly to be made available on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. Leverage Shares is offering the products based on the ARK Innovation ETF , the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Genomic Revolution . Leverage Shares says the products will only the underlying ETFs, so no swaps or derivatives will be used to gain exposure. The triple-leveraged ETPs carry management fees of 0.75%, and the single-leveraged ETFs charge 0.35% per annum, and are available in dollars, pounds and euros.
Chart Art: Comdoll Cross Retracements With EUR/NZD and AUD/CAD

We’ve got two opportunities to trade comdoll retracements today because AUD/CAD and EUR/NZD are poppin’ up REALLY similar setups. Inflection point alert! EUR/NZD is hanging out at the 1.6700 zone that lines up with a trend line resistance that’s been around since August. But wait, there’s more!...
Can You Really Stay “In The Zone” While Trading?

In Psychology, being “in the zone” is more commonly referred to as “flow.”. The concept was proposed by Mihály Csíkszentmihályi (try saying that out loud 3 times!), and he describes it as the state in which a person feels completely involved and fully focused on a particular task.
Top DeFi 2.0 Projects: $OHM, $TIME, $BRC (Brinc.fi)

Defi 2.0 is a term that is still finding its narrative through excessive APRs and multiple blockchains. More specifically, Defi 2.0 is almost synonymous with projects like Olympus and Wonderland, which are trending hard and fast right now. Users are in awe of the massive returns and APR of these...
Chart Art: Short-Term Reversals For AUD/USD and EUR/JPY?

Today we’re checking out AUD/USD and EUR/JPY trading above established resistance levels. Think you can get yo last pips of the week with these setups?. AUD/USD has been on a downtrend since late October to early November when we saw a moving average crossover. But that was weeks ago....
Daily Forex News and Watchlist: GBP/USD

Uncle Sam’s CPI report is up for release, so I’m counting on big moves for this dollar pair. Before moving on, ICYMI, yesterday’s watchlist looked at USD/CAD’s trend line break-and-retest setup. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid play!. And now for...
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
Watchlist: USD/JPY Consolidation Break?

After steadily falling volatility in December, USD/JPY finally woke up today thanks to the FOMC monetary policy statement. Will the consolidation break lead to a directional move or is it more choppiness ahead?. USD/JPY Consolidation Break?. Today, I’m checking out USD/JPY as the pair is starting to make some moves...
Watchlist: Downtrend Bounce Ahead on GBP/CHF?

In addition to the price action in EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF is a market to watch this week as the latest monetary policy statements from both the Bank of England and European Central Bank will likely get this market going. Downtrend Bounce Ahead on GBP/CHF?. In our previous watchlist post covering EUR/GBP,...
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark lowest finish in nearly 2 weeks

Gold futures declined on Tuesday, marking their first loss in three sessions and lowest finish in nearly two weeks as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due Wednesday. Bulls and bears have been waiting for a fresh directional catalyst and this may come in the form of the Fed meeting or other economic events that could impact risk sentiment, said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM. "Should the Fed step up the gear on tapering, this is likely to punish gold prices as the dollar appreciates, yields rise and rate hike expectations jump." For now, support for gold can be found at $1,765, with resistance around the psychological $1,800 level, he said. February gold fell $16, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,772.30 an ounce for the lowest most-active contract finish since Dec. 2, FactSet data show.
Seeking Alpha

A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
Benzinga

This Ethereum Rival Is Primed For A 259% Rally By January, As Per Kraken

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has predicted a strong 259% rally for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rival and smart contract platform Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) by early 2022. What Happened: Solana remains in a massive broadening ascending wedge since 2020 and appears to be in the early innings of a fourth wave of “price discovery,” according to Kraken’s November 2021 Market Recap and Outlook report.
MarketWatch

Gold futures up a second straight session to settle at a 3-week high

Gold futures climbed on Monday for a second session in row to tally their highest finish in three weeks. Still, the precious metal "appears to be stuck in a range ahead of this week's [Federal Reserve] meeting, and likely to remain so until it becomes clearer as to how quickly the Fed is likely to accelerate its tapering program when the FOMC concludes its meeting on Wednesday," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. February gold rose $3.50, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,788.30 an ounce after trading between an intraday high of $1,792.80 and low of $1,782.20. The settlement was the highest for a most-active contract since Nov. 22, FactSet data show.
