Props and Locks: NFL Week 14

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Police recently released new information surrounding the death of former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. A friend found the 33-year-old dead at his home on Thursday. Police in Roswell, Georgia, got a call Thursday night of a reported cardiac arrest. The caller said they found Demaryius Thomas unconscious...
Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
It’s pretty rare – OK, extremely rare – to see an NFL team play multiple quarterbacks. It can happen at the college level, on occasion, but at the professional level, you almost never see it. You’ll apparently be seeing it with the Panthers, though. On Sunday,...
The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
Recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not played particularly well. In his last four games, Prescott has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions and just has not looked as sharp throwing the football as he did earlier in the season. It’s unclear if this is merely a slump, a...
UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
Michele Tafoya will no longer be the sideline reporter for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” after this season, according to a report. NBC’s coverage of the upcoming Super Bowl in February is expected to be her final appearance on the sideline for the network, the New York Post reported. Her role afterward remained unclear.
Tom Brady was able to rewatch the broadcast of Sunday’s game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday. Brady threw the game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime. Earlier in the game, he showed off some of his “speed.”...
The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
The Cleveland Browns made their victory of the Baltimore Ravens much more difficult than it seemed like it had to be. The Browns had a commanding lead at halftime but took their foot off the gas and allowed undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley to lead the Ravens comeback attempt. For most...
Over the past few days Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been the subject of a massive controversy where he allegedly called his coaching staff “losers”. One former assistant of Meyer’s had a noteworthy admission on that front. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert...
In case you were wondering, Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady does listen to the criticism that’s thrown at him. The GOAT proved just that on Monday as he fired back at Peyton Manning and Tony Romo for their rather unsavory comments towards him. Brady took to Twitter to...
