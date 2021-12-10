ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Props and Locks: NFL Week 14

fox10phoenix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week of Props and Locks, FOX 10's Siera Santos chats with Ben...

www.fox10phoenix.com

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer Fired By Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
NFL
Ben Stevens
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Surprising Panthers News

It’s pretty rare – OK, extremely rare – to see an NFL team play multiple quarterbacks. It can happen at the college level, on occasion, but at the professional level, you almost never see it. You’ll apparently be seeing it with the Panthers, though. On Sunday,...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not played particularly well. In his last four games, Prescott has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions and just has not looked as sharp throwing the football as he did earlier in the season. It’s unclear if this is merely a slump, a...
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
fox40jackson.com

Michele Tafoya’s NBC role changing after Kaepernick remarks on ‘The View’: report

Michele Tafoya will no longer be the sideline reporter for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” after this season, according to a report. NBC’s coverage of the upcoming Super Bowl in February is expected to be her final appearance on the sideline for the network, the New York Post reported. Her role afterward remained unclear.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Not Happy With What Tony Romo Said Yesterday

Tom Brady was able to rewatch the broadcast of Sunday’s game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday. Brady threw the game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime. Earlier in the game, he showed off some of his “speed.”...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
The Spun

Ex-Urban Meyer Assistant Coach Has Telling Admission

Over the past few days Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been the subject of a massive controversy where he allegedly called his coaching staff “losers”. One former assistant of Meyer’s had a noteworthy admission on that front. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert...
NFL

