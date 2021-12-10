ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Telltale Games is working on a video game adaptation of The Expanse

By cianmaher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfGmD_0dIuLpvo00

Telltale Games just debuted the first ever look at its upcoming adaptation of The Expanse at The Game Awards 2021. Titled The Expanse: A Telltale Series, the game will focus on Camina Drummer. Cara Gee, who plays Drummer in Amazon’s version of the show, will reprise her role as the beloved Belter.

Revered for critical darlings like The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us and more, Telltale is an enormously beloved studio with fans all over the world. Back in 2018, however, the company was forced to shutter its doors after filing for bankruptcy. Because of this, the announcement that it’s attached to a project based on something as big as Amazon’s widely lauded sci-fi series will likely come as welcome news to hundreds of thousands of players.

For those unacquainted with The Expanse, it too is an adaptation of previous work in a different format, with Amazon having reappropriated it from a series of novels by James S. A. Corey. It has long been considered the closest thing to Mass Effect on television – funnily enough, Amazon is now working on an adaptation of that, too.

Telltale’s adaptation will reportedly be set prior to the events of Amazon’s TV show, and, as stated above, will focus on Medina Station captain Camina Drummer. “Truth is truth,” Drummer says as the trailer winds down. “How you deal with it is up to you, bosmang.”

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is being developed by Telltale and published by Deck Nine in collaboration with Alcon Interactive Group. At the time of writing, Telltale has not specified a release date for the game, nor did we get any information about which platforms it will be coming to.

Written by Cian Maher on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Star Trek Is Getting A New Game From Ex-Telltale Developers

Dramatic Labs, a studio founded by several former developers at Telltale Games (The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us, Game of Thrones, Minecraft: Story Mode), has revealed that it’s working on a new Star Trek game. Named Star Trek: Resurgence, it is (reports GameSpot) a third-person narrative adventure set in the year 2380, immediately after the events of the Star Trek: The Next Generation TV series.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Telltale makes a comeback with The Expanse: Telltale Series

Telltale makes a comeback with The Expanse: Telltale Series. It has been known that Telltale has been rising from the ashes for some time. But at The Game Awards 2021, they announced that they would be releasing a game based on The Expanse, an Amazon TV series. Below is the trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
imdb.com

‘Halo’ Trailer: See Master Chief in Action in Paramount Plus’ Video Game Adaptation

Paramount Plus released a trailer for its highly anticipated “Halo” TV show, based on the popular and long-running sci-fi Xbox video game series. The TV adaptation follows Pablo Schrieber as Master Chief, the lead protagonist in several of the “Halo” video games, who is a green helmeted super-soldier known as a Spartan. Natascha McElhone will play Dr. Catherine Halsey, the creator of the Spartans soldiers, and Jen Taylor will voice Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history who is potentially the key to the survival of the human race.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telltale Games#Video Game#The Expanse#Sci Fi Series#Medina Station#Truth#Alcon Interactive Group#Glhf
Eurogamer.net

Ex-Telltale Games team announce Star Trek: Resurgence

Star Trek: Resurgence is a new narrative adventure from former Telltale Games developers at freshly-formed Dramatic Labs - the new studio founded by ex-Telltale boss Kevin Bruner. A trailer was shown tonight during The Game Awards, showing new characters and the familiar pointy-eared face of Spock. It's coming to PC...
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Star Trek: Resurgence Is a Narrative Game from Telltale TWD Creators

At The Game Awards 2021, CBS and Dramatic Labs revealed Star Trek: Resurgence, a story-based game from creators of Telltale Games titles adapting The Walking Dead, Batman, and Game of Thrones. Star Trek: Resurgence is targeting a spring 2022 release date on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

New “Trek,” “Expanse,” “Dune,” “Texas” Games

Dramatic Labs, a developer stacked with former employees of Telltale Games, has announced “Star Trek: Resurgence,” a choice-driven adventure game set shortly after the events of “Star Trek: The Next Generation”. You follow First Officer Jara Rydek and engineer Carter Diaz as they are stationed on...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Amazon
sirusgaming.com

The Expanse A Telltale Series Set Before the Events of TV Series

Developer Telltale and publisher Deck Nine have partnered up to create the newest title The Expanse A Telltale Series. This is the first new IP to be announced by Telltale since its reformation in 2019. It is being co-developed with Deck Nine, the studio who also made Life is Strange: True Colors. This game will be based on the popular Amazon Prime sci-fi television series The Expanse. It will be a story-driven interaction game.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Telltale Games Promises That a New Update to The Wolf Among Us 2 is Coming “Soon”

With The Game Awards 2021 proceedings beginning to wind down, one surprising announcement made during the show was that Telltale Games was partnering with Life Is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine Games to create a brand new episodic title set in the sci-fi universe of Amazon Prime’s hit TV show, The Expanse. However, many fans of the studio were a little nonplussed by the lack of information pertaining to The Wolf Among Us 2.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Ubisoft Quartz Brings NFTs to Video Games: Here's How It Works

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) aren’t going away, and Ubisoft is jumping aboard the trend train with its release of Quartz, a platform where you can obtain what the company calls Digits. With the release of Quartz, you’ll be able to purchase NFTs—mainly collectibles and cosmetic items—for AAA games. Sure, you...
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Illini

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ features stunning video game adaption

In 2014, James Gunn brought his signature cinematic flair to the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe with “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Based on a comic from the 1970’s that nobody read, the sci-fi comedy adventure followed a band of misfits on a impromptu quest to save the universe, lead by a 1970’s rock-obsessed space pirate named Star-Lord, who was played by Chris Pratt at a time when he was recognized as the guy in “Parks and Rec.” Gunn re-envisioned the comic series with an energetic, swashbuckling tone that quickly made the group a household name up with the Avengers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Telltale's The Expanse Announced; First Trailer Available

During the pre-show of The Game Awards, we've seen the announcement of The Expanse from Telltale, a game based on a popular sci-fi show. The Game Awards pre-show brought us the announcement of The Expanse, a title based on the popular sci-fi series. On this occasion, a short trailer was published, available below. Telltale is responsible for the development of the title. The release date and details about the game remain unknown at this moment.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Star Trek: Resurgence is an adventure game by former Telltale Games veterans

It’s been quite a while since Star Trek had a decent video game but the folks over at Dramatic Labs are looking to change that. Star Trek: Resurgence is a choice-driven adventure title where the wrong move could set you in the sights of a Klingon Bird-of-Prey. Dramatic Labs, a freshly formed studio comprised of TellTale Games veterans, announced Star Trek: Resurgence at The Game Awards on Thursday.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

The best video games of 2021

What was the best game of 2021? We thought about it, mulled it over, discussed it, debated it and couldn’t arrive at a consensus answer. It’s a hard question any year: With so many great games representing a range of genres, how can you even compare them? What qualities make a racing game better or worse than a shooter? And while video games represented a respite from the pandemic in 2020, in 2021, they were a reminder of its disruption, as pandemic related delays pushed many highly anticipated titles to 2022. And so, in a year that lacked a definitive No. 1 title like last year’s “Hades” from Supergiant Games, we’ve opted for a different approach.
VIDEO GAMES
theaureview.com

What is the cheat code?: The conundrum of the video game adaptation

The term “video game film adaptation” often makes people shudder. But what is it with film adaptations based on video games? Why is it that so many have earned such a horrible reputation? Is there a code that needs to be cracked? A formula to get right? What exactly can we do to achieve a good film that honours its source material, while being still accessible to newcomers?
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy