Telltale Games is working on a video game adaptation of The Expanse

Telltale Games just debuted the first ever look at its upcoming adaptation of The Expanse at The Game Awards 2021. Titled The Expanse: A Telltale Series, the game will focus on Camina Drummer. Cara Gee, who plays Drummer in Amazon’s version of the show, will reprise her role as the beloved Belter.

Revered for critical darlings like The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us and more, Telltale is an enormously beloved studio with fans all over the world. Back in 2018, however, the company was forced to shutter its doors after filing for bankruptcy. Because of this, the announcement that it’s attached to a project based on something as big as Amazon’s widely lauded sci-fi series will likely come as welcome news to hundreds of thousands of players.

For those unacquainted with The Expanse, it too is an adaptation of previous work in a different format, with Amazon having reappropriated it from a series of novels by James S. A. Corey. It has long been considered the closest thing to Mass Effect on television – funnily enough, Amazon is now working on an adaptation of that, too.

Telltale’s adaptation will reportedly be set prior to the events of Amazon’s TV show, and, as stated above, will focus on Medina Station captain Camina Drummer. “Truth is truth,” Drummer says as the trailer winds down. “How you deal with it is up to you, bosmang.”

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is being developed by Telltale and published by Deck Nine in collaboration with Alcon Interactive Group. At the time of writing, Telltale has not specified a release date for the game, nor did we get any information about which platforms it will be coming to.

Written by Cian Maher on behalf of GLHF.