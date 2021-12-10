ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dollar firms ahead of U.S. inflation data; PBOC clips yuan’s wings

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – The dollar was firm on Friday ahead of U.S. inflation figures, which could settle the course of interest rates, while the Chinese yuan was nursing its sharpest drop in months after a nudge lower from authorities triggered a slide. The euro, seen as vulnerable from...

whtc.com

MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. - Doves become hawks - Hoping to avoid negative political fallout, Biden's team and Fed officials -- who are independent from the White House -- for months have tried to reassure nervous consumers that the price jumps were mostly due to temporary knock-on effects of the pandemic, such as semiconductor shortages and shipping snafus.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision

It’s widely anticipated that the FOMC will accelerate its QE taper, looking to end asset purchases by the end of 1Q’22. The release a new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) will have markets scrutinizing the ‘dot plot’ for clues for when the first rate hike will arrive in 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Opinion: Fed finally steps up to fight high inflation after downplaying rising prices for months

The Federal Reserve has never forecast U.S. inflation to rise by more than 2.2% in the following year since the 2007-2009 Great Recession. Until now. The Fed on Wednesday lifted its forecast for U.S. inflation in 2022 to 2.6% from its prior estimate of 2.2%, a belated recognition that price pressures won’t dissipate as rapidly as senior officials once believed.
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Japan’s factory activity growth slows in December – flash PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s manufacturing activity expanded for an 11th straight month in December, but at a slightly slower pace than the previous month as weaker output and new order growth softened. Activity in the services sector also grew at a slower pace, slipping from a more than...
ECONOMY
whtc.com

UK pay settlements rise to 2.2% as wage pressure starts to show – XpertHR

LONDON (Reuters) – British employers offered annual pay settlements of 2.2% in the three months to the end of November, up slightly from three months earlier but still well below the pace of inflation, industry data showed on Thursday. Human resources data company XpertHR said there were signs of...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

European shares surge ahead of ECB outcome

(Reuters) – European stocks jumped on Thursday after upbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted risk appetite, with investors turning to the European Central Bank for its policy update. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.4% by 0813 GMT, eyeing its best day in over a week,...
MARKETS
WPXI Pittsburgh

World shares advance after Fed steps up stimulus pullback

Stocks have climbed in Europe and Asia, tracking Wall Street’s gains, after the Federal Reserve said it would accelerate its pullback of economic stimulus. Shares surged in Paris, Frankfurt, London and Tokyo. New York futures and oil prices also advanced. The Fed said it would likely raise interest rates...
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of Fed meeting

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bonds flattened on Wednesday as investors awaited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would reinforce market bets for a rate hike next year. Analysts expect the Federal Reserve to announce that it is speeding up the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases...
BUSINESS

