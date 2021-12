Under this program, the City’s goal is to have 75% of Angelenos living within a half-mile of a park by 2035, up from 64% today and 53% when Garcetti became mayor in 2013. The benefits of more green space, especially in under parked neighborhoods, are commendable, including a better quality of life for urban Angelenos, more trees and shade, lower temperatures, less pollution, less noise, and more amenities for adults and children. There are also significant health benefits if the City achieves its goals, resulting in a “gain of approximately 64,350 years in life expectancy among the population living in [impacted] neighborhoods.”

